Former president, FW De Klerk, passed away earlier today and many people have reacted online to the news

Politicians are amongst those who reacted to his passing; including Carl Niehaus, John Steenhuisen, and Bantu Holomisa

In many people's eyes the former president is not leaving behind a positive legacy, as his ties to apartheid are remembered

CAPE TOWN - Former South African president, FW De Klerk, has passed away in his home earlier today, aged 85. His fellow politicians have expressed their reactions to the announcement of his death.

The news of De Klerk's death has not only spread locally but internationally too, with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, sending his condolences:

"Saddened to hear of the death of of FW de Klerk, a man whose decisions at a key moment advanced South Africa’s journey from apartheid to democracy. His vision, along with Nelson Mandela, moulded a new South Africa."

Image: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Politicians express their opinions

DA leader John Steenhuisen tweeted the DA's official statement on De Klerk's passing and acknowledged how he assisted in the transition from apartheid to democracy:

UDM leader, Bantu Hlomisa, made a video in which he shared his condolences with De Klerk's family and followed Steenhuisen's line by paying tribute to the former president's role in the transition.

Carl Niehaus is not keen on commenting but tweeted a single line about how he feels about De Klerk's legacy

South Africans react to news of De Klerk's death

It isn't only politicians who reacted to De Klerk's death, but ordinary South Africans too. Here is what some had to say:

@sk_gee said:

"RIP to the one who brought "democracy" in South Africa."

@InnoYeni shared:

"Former APARTHEID president that is important to emphasize."

@Zahkalindz said:

"RIP Old guy.. Most people don't reach 85 years. His family should celebrate, he didn't die before his time. Your life mission is complete sir. We thank God for using you as one of the tools to end human injustices in SA."

@classen_graham shared:

"Our sincere condolences to the De Klerk family & friends. We pray his soul to rest in peace & God to comfort the mourning family."

Former apartheid president FW De Klerk dies at age 85

Earlier today Briefly News reported that The last president who ruled under the apartheid government, FW de Klerk, has passed away and Mzansi is in shock.

The former president’s death was confirmed by the FW de Klerk Foundation, revealing that he had passed away as a result of his battle with cancer. De Klerk died in his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, at the age of 85.

Hearing the news, the people of Mzansi flocked to social media to pay their respects. De Klerk’s presidency was a monumental one that lead to the closing of a very dark chapter in South Africa, and his memory will forever live on in the new beginning of our Rainbow Nation.

