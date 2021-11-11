President Cyril Ramaphosa made a statement on the passing of FW de Klerk, a former South African president

In his statement, Ramphosa sent his condolences to De Klerk's family members and remembered his role in South Africa's transition to democracy

South Africans have also shared their reactions to De Klerk's passing, with some expressing sadness and others remember his actions during Apartheid

CAPE TOWN - President Ramaphosa made a statement this afternoon in which he addressed the passing of former president FW De Klerk earlier today.

De Klerk was South Africa's last Apartheid president. He also served as the deputy president during former president Nelson Mandela's term in office, with whom he jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of De Klerk, IOL reports.

President Ramaphosa has reacted to FW de Klerk's passing. Image: Janine Schmitz/Photothek via Getty Images and Loanna Hoffmann/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

Ramaphosa remembers De Klerk

In his statement Ramaphosa spoke about De Klerk's role in the transition between Apartheid and democratic South Africa.

"The then State President De Klerk played a vital role in our transition to democracy in the 1990s, which originated from his first meeting in 1989 with President Nelson Mandela who was a political prisoner at that stage," Rampahosa said.

Ramphosa included De Klerk's unbanning of political parties and release of political prisoners, as well as his willingness to enter into negotiations with them.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statement

The statement was published on YouTube and many South Africans shared their opinions of the former president in the comments. Here is what some people had to say:

Godfrey said:

"I'll always remember him as apartheid president. The guy who said apartheid wad not a crime against humanity. My condolences to the family, he dies at the time where black people are still landless in their own country."

Anna Brisley shared:

"Cyril and FW both always dignified."

Shaun K believes:

"It takes courage to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends. Rest in peace President De Klerk."

Siyabulela Klaasen said:

"I’ve no respect for people who undermine and kill our people. He was no HONOURABLE man."

Source: Briefly.co.za