The Nelson Mandela Foundation has reacted to the passing of apartheid-era former President FW De Klerk

The foundation drew parallels between the legacy of late former President Nelson Mandela and the one De Klerk has left behind

Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said no legacy is perfect and that De Klerk's one should not be dismissed

De Klerk, who served as the deputy president in Mandela's cabinet, died on Thursday aged 85

HOUGHTON - The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) was among the many organisations across South Africa to react to the news of the passing of apartheid-era former President FW De Klerk on Thursday.

While ordinary citizens and others with political inclinations took on a nonchalant stance, the NMF drew parallels with the legacy of the late first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, and that left behind by De Klerk, who succumbed to cancer, according to SABC News.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said FW De Klerk's legacy will always be a part of the annals of South African history. Image: Louise Gubb/ Corbis Saba.

Source: Getty Images

Commenting on the impact the 85-year-old had on the country's democratic dispensation, although an unwelcome presence by the estimation of some quarters, NMF CEO Sello Hatang conceded that "no legacy is perfect."

"Like all legacies, every legacy has its flaws, so does every legacy of the greatest. I think in this case, we have a legacy that we should all be observing as one that was weak, that was difficult," said Hatang in a statement.

Hatang said De Klerk, who was the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela in 1993, had his moments, including moving out of the government of national unity.

In 1996 De Klerk led the National Party out of the government of national unity before taking on the African National Congress (ANC)'s as the official opposition.

A year later, De Klerk, who had previously served in Mandela’s cabinet as the deputy president, called time on a whirlwind political career, EWN reported.

"That was part of that imperfect legacy because it impacted on nation-building. [The same as with] Madiba, we cannot deny that he was a South African who tried his best," said Hatang.

According to varying other reports, there was little in the way of chemistry between Mandela and De Klerk, with several reported instances of headbutting between them.

“It’s the moment for us to [reflect on] what else we need to do to honour legacies that persevered. I think that we would be shortsighted if we dismissed it as a legacy that we shouldn’t acknowledge," added Hatang passionately.

Former South African President FW de Klerk dies at age 85

Earlier, Briefly News reported that De Klerk reportedly died on Thursday, 11 November, at the age of 85 after suffering from a long illness.

Dave Steward, FW De Klerk Foundation's spokesperson said De Klerk died in the early hours of the morning at his home in Fresnaye in Cape Town after losing his battle with cancer.

eNCA reports that de Klerk leaves behind his wife Elita, two children, and grandkids. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to announce details of his state funeral at a later stage, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly.co.za