Household helper are often a source of amusement for many online users as they are often featured in viral comedy clips

Many employers have great relationships with their employees, and they love to make content together

From not falling for pranks to outsmarting their bosses, domestic workers have given South Africans some hilarious moments

Domestic workers in South Africa represent the backbone of any household. Many people love to show off their heartwarming relationship with their helpers.

Social media platforms are flooded with people creating wholesome content with their domestic employees. These viral videos warm many hearts as they show domestic workers carefree in the workplace.

1. Thembi and Malcolm Wenztel keep Mzansi amused

One of the most popular comedy duos on TikTok is Malcolm Wentzel and his helper Thembi. The two have been through various adventures, with South Africa watching them. One of the most touching moments was when Malcolm saved Thembi from debt collectors and she celebrated. Watch the video below:

Thembi has a wholesome relationship with her employer. Malcolm makes her a part of the family. From partying together to spoiling her with spa days, Thembi is a beloved member of the Wentzel family.

2. Lerato Kganyago pranks domestic worker and fails

Metro FM DJ, Lerato took part in the #fightchallenge, where she tried to trick her domestic worker, Esther. She called her helper and said that women were trying to fight her and wanted to see if she would be willing to help.

The now-deleted prank was an epic fail because her domestic worker did not fall for it. People were convinced that Esther was not fooled because Lerato didn't sound convincing.

3. Man tries canoeing with domestic worker in swimming pool

In a video by @carolinewideawake, a young man and the helper of his household, Caroline, tried to canoe a swimming pool. In the video of them getting into the canoe, My Heart Will Go On, a hit song from the 1997 film Titanic plays in the background.

The clip went viral with over 218 000 views as people were thoroughly amused to see how Caroline and the TikTokker ended up sinking in the boat.

4. Domestic worker outsmarts employer and gets R100

One employee, Desmond, decided to try and see if his domestic worker Gloria could win at a challenge. In the video, he places coins on top of a water bottle cap with a R100 in between and asks her to try and get the note by swiping it.

She quickly licks her finger in the video and effortlessly slides the money out. Her skill impressed people and the clip got 700,000 views.

5. Domestic worker threatens to physically discipline boss

A video between a man named Justin and his helper got 1.4 million views. People were in awe over their relationship that is like Tom and Jerry.

In the viral video, Justin followed his helper around like a lost puppy trying to get her attention. In response, she swore at him and threatened to beat him up. Viewers' discretion is advised as the video below contains strong language.

People could not get over it, and not at the comments with compliments for her employer, who loves the kind of relationship they have. Seeing domestic workers in good spirits with their bosses is wholesome content Mzansi can not get over.

