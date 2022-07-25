A hilarious video of Lerato Kganyago trying to prank her domestic worker, Esther, is doing the rounds on the timeline

The Metro FM presenter tried the #FightChallenge on Esther but she did not buy it and the TV host agreed that her attempt was an epic fail

Social media users told the stunner that she should have acted more angrier when she told Esther that two ladies wanted to fight her at the gate

Lerato Kganyago has shared a hilarious clip on her timeline. The Metro FM presenter tried to prank her domestic worker, Esther, but she didn't buy it.

Lerato Kganyago posted a hilarious clip trying to prank her domestic worker, Esther. Image: @leratokganyago

The media personality jumped on the #FightChallenge and told her helper that two ladies were at the gate trying to "beat" her.

At the time, the TV host was carrying a baseball bat when she called Esther to assist her.

The stunner took to Instagram to share the hilarious video. She also agreed that her attempt to trick Esther was an epic disaster. She captioned her post:

"I tried the Fight Challenge on Esther. Told her two ladies want to beat me outside. Epic Fail. I don’t know where the ball was going."

Social media users laughed out loud at the clip. They shared that Lerato should have acted more angrier when she approached Esther.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa wrote:

"Nawe you must sound angry kancane.... Esther didn’t buy it."

katliboo_ commented:

"I need Esther please, ball for who when there’s stones."

nomsamadida said:

"Next time be angry angry please."

matheti commented:

"I so wanted to do this challenge."

lerato_lethaboo wrote:

"The thing is you're laughing."

likeh_oney added:

"You don’t need bodyguards."

Lerato Kganyago and her hubby shut down Valentine's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as Mzansi had anticipated, Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted her boo a whole hotel in celebration of their love.

The stunner's name is topped the trends list as peeps shared their reactions to her gift. The Metro FM presenter took to social media late on Monday night to share clips of her gift. Taking to Instagram, Lerato Kganyago announced that she was blessed with a hotel and restaurant.

She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR. Peeps have taken to Twitter to share that Valentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her.

