The relationships that Mzansi TikTok star and domestic Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have is inspiring. Seeing these two cause nonsense together has warmed hearts and had people shedding many tears of laughter.

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic Thembi and her employer Malcolm Wentzel have made the people of SA laugh many times. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Malcolm treats Thembi like family and many people believe she has won the employer lottery. There really is nothing these two won’t do for one another.

From pulling a fast one on debt collectors to partying hard on a Friday evening, Malcolm and Thembi have done it all. Take a look at four times we have covered the antics these two have gotten up to:

Thembi has Mzansi in stitches as she grooves into the weekend

Malcolm Wentzel shared a clip showing fans what sis gets up to after hours and it had people in stitches.

He took to TikTok with a clip which he captioned “Thembi on Friday nights” and it is everything. The video shows Thembi grooving to some live music with a friend and her moves are priceless.

Thembi lives soft life with employer, a day at the spa for the girls

Thembi spent the day at the spa with her employer instead of cleaning and folding laundry like she normally does.

Malcolm Wentzel took to Twitter with a picture of his helper Thembi and his gorgeous wife living their best life at the spa. Sis lives her best life evrrryday, lol!

Thembi gets saved by employer Malcolm when the debt collectors call

Thembi had her employer Malcolm Wentzel cover for her when debt collectors called regarding an outstanding amount on a clothing account.

Malcolm posted a clip in which he recorded Thembi as he sat on the phone with the debt collectors. Apparently, they have been calling him every day and he was now gat vol.

Malcolm had a good laugh over the fact that Thembi puts his number down on her accounts other than her own, and made a joke that had the lady on the phone a tad shook.

Thembi bumps car employer Malcolm bought her again, people can’t deal

Malcolm Wentze bought Thembi a car which she seemed to have bumped a few times. Recently he found out that she had bumped it again and shared the moment on social media.

Malcolm took to TikTok with another hilarious moment shared between him and his BFF Thembi. This time Thembi’s husband had called Malcolm to let him know that Thembi had bumped the car… again.

