A woman's husband surprised her in a way that had social media users asking which part was meant to amaze her

A video of a popular TikTokker showing his wife a dirty kitchen had socials laughing hysterically at his joke

Tarrie did not expect that Martin had such a trick up his sleeve and was totally taken aback by her husband's prank

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The worst prank ever was pulled on a lovely wife who arrived at her home, which had been set up in a romantic way. But, to her surprise, the prank was far from romantic.

TikToker Martin pulled the worst prank on his wife.Image: Tarrie and Martin/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, Tarrie walks through the door and is welcomed by her excited hubby, Martin.

She could not believe what he had done to the house. There were candles lit all over the floor. He leads her to the passage which he had taped over. He then hands Tarrie a pair of scissors to cut the tape before blindfolding her.

In the next part of the clip, Martin unties the blindfold off Tarrie, and the poor lady is stunned to see that her husband went through all the trouble of decorating the house, only to surprise her with a dirty kitchen packed with filthy dishes waiting for her to clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Their TikTok followers fell off their chairs laughing, and some of them said they were expecting that type of prank from Martin.

The video ends with Tarrie clapping her hands in total shock at how her hubby pranked her as if to say, "This is unbelievable."

Dipuo Chikwa said:

"The time it took him to light the candles and put up a tape, he could have just washed the dishes."

Letween wrote:

"Not so cool after mommy worked the whole day."

One Koogane replied:

"You know you’re so romantic."

Donald King Pdk commented:

"Where's the surprise????"

tracygovender41 said:

"Trust your husband."

Cathy wrote:

"I saw it coming."

Man left speechless in hilarious TikTok video: Wife helps herself to his money, internet in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported on couples who enjoy pranking each other, and this time, Samatha did the money prank on her hubby and caught his reaction on video.

TikTok channel Mr & Mrs Phoenix is too funny for words. The couple is always pranking each other. In their latest clip, Samantha attempts to take her husband Uncle Tee's cash to see how he would react.

In the video, Samantha says that she usually takes Uncle Tee's money in secret and was curious to see how he would respond when witnessing her helping herself out in his wallet in front of him for the first time.

A mind-boggled Uncle Tee is left looking confused about what had just happened. Sitting in total silence, Mr Phoenix's face does all the talking for him. Their TikTok followers could not get enough of his reaction.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News