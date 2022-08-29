A video of a man stumbling into a wire fence had the people of Mzansi blaming booze for this nonsense

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the clip and the person who recorded it was living for the man’s balancing act

The people of Mzansi could not help but laugh at the man in the clip, claiming he had a bit too much of a good time

Alcohol will have you doing things that only the body aches the next morning will have you remember. One man was caught on camera stumbling into a wire fence and peeps had no other explanation than liquor.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared a video of a man falling over a fence and SA was broken. Image: Facebook / Mzansi LIVE

Source: Facebook

Nine times out of ten when you see someone doing something obscured in a video on social media, alcohol has something to do with it. And it could very well be the situation here.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared a clip showing a man stumbling into a fence and then bailing over it. The cameraman was torn and his laugh is everything. They claim this is the reason “alcohol must fall”.

Mzansi peeps have a good chuckle as they put the blame on booze

There was no questioning it when it came to Mzansi peeps. They believe the man was under the influence as no sober person would be hopping fences like this one, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Vuyisa Bhefile Ka Hlazo said:

“Liquor is fixing him”

Kabelo Joel Tlhabela said:

“I think he is drunk with someone's money; you can't get drunk like this from your pocket.”

Aisha Janine Bosch said:

“Alcohol can't fall leave it if you can't handle it ”

Anderson Nkhoma said:

“He should thank the wire. He's head was going in the wall.”

