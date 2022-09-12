Tito Mboweni and Ronald Lamola have the people of Mzansi wandering about what being a politician does to one’s fashion sense

Taking to Twitter Tito posted a picture of the shoes he and Ronald were wearing recently when they met up

The people of Mzansi had no logical explanation for what was going on but many loved Tito’s chilled energy

Mzansi politicians never fail to leave Mzansi people shaking their heads. Tito Mboweni and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola were together recently and their shoe choices were a sight.

Tito Mboweni and Ronald Lamola are characters who never fail to have the people of Mzansi crying from laughter. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

Source: Twitter

Tito has become a favourite on social media since his retirement. The OG politician always gives people a reason to laugh when he takes to his timeline.

After having a little catch-up with Ronald, Tito took to Twitter with some pictures showing the shoes they both wore. Tito believes the different choices in shoes clearly depicted ‘youth vs old’.

Tito was sporting some comfortable slippers with his trousers and button-up shirt while Ronald was wearing what looked like girls’ school shoes. The snaps will have you puzzling, lol.

“Mboweni and Lamula. Youth and old people!! Old people must retire!”

The people of Mzansi burst with laughter as they discuss the matter

Slippers and girls’ school shoes? It was a lot to process and the people of Mzansi could not come up with a logical enough reason for what was going on there. Being a politician really does something to one’s fashion sense, lol. Peeps had questions.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@ERittuls said:

“What I like about you honourable, is that you don't like to spend money for the wrong reasons. Other madalas, are hiding dollars while making dollars and the others have their possessions claimed for not paying for a bank that was ...and they still live lavishly. Pap en vis outopie”

@PhilaniMhlongo_ said:

“You guys like to portray this cheap look so y'all look like y'all relate with the masses while your net worth is millions of rands from taxpayer’s money, by the way was still gonna drag you even if you wore Gucci because anginiphiwe.”

@i_onana said:

“So Mr Mboweni, you wear formal clothes every day? We've never not seen your photos in casual trousers. Suit trousers and office shirt okokoko!”

@Nemesis2truth said:

“Now I really want to meet you, quite the character I see Malome”

@Nobuhle8230 said:

