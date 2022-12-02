A domestic worker roasted her employer's hair with no hesitation and went viral on TikTok for her honesty

The video caused a buzz on the video platform as people enjoyed how the helper did not mince her words about the woman's hair

Netizens flooded the comments on the video living for the roast session the helper started on the young lady

A TikTok video went viral when her domestic helper told her off over her hair. The impromptu roast really amused people.

A domestic worker told her employer on TikTok that her hair really needed a wash. Image:TikTok/jaykwalin

Source: UGC

Peeps in the comments reacted to their hilarious exchange. People commented on how brutally honest the domestic worker was.

Domestic worker tells employer hair needs a wash ASAP

A TikTok video posted by @jaykwalin shows the Tiktok creator hanging out with her domestic worker. The clip shows the domestic worker judging the woman's hair. and insisting she needs a wash saying:

"Haibo Its white..like an old grey. Go wash it"

People thought the exchange was the funniest. South Africans love to see wholesome content from domestic workers, and this one did not disappoint. Many people said it shows that the helper cares about the woman.

PK_Paskal commented:

"She almost said foetsek after that "hamba ogeza inwele " she said I dont like it ."

Simangele Shongwe commented:

"This is my mom she's honest, harsh or not then, after she sees that you're not okay she ask if you're not hungry."

Jenna commented:

"That's a real friend. She tried so hard to be subtle and you weren't getting it the truth popped out."

Laila Arendse commented:

"She was holding back as best as she could."

Mayande commented:

"That "Hhayibo, I dont like it" sent me."

user7392249760345 commented:

"The vernacular."

temabeautyproducts commented:

"This is dead funny."

