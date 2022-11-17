A domestic helper went viral after telling off her employer while she was in a hurry to finish her work

The TikTok video of the domestic worker amused netizens as they could tell that she was fed up with her boss Justin

Many commented how much they love to see the relationship between Justin and his employee

A playful man showed his domestic worker getting upset with him. The man wanted to distract her, which she did not appreciate.

Justin was having fun with his domestic worker as she worked and she playfully dismissed him. Image: TikTok/@justriel546

Source: UGC

Netizens were in stitches as they reacted to the clip. People love the playful dynamic between him and his worker.

Domestic worker annoyed with employer

A TikToker, @justinriel546, made some content with his employee. In the clip, Justin does his best to have fun with his employee in the video, but she was more interested in finishing her job. In the video the house worker yells:

Justin, it's 4:00, I want to go home"

Justin was in a playful mood as he tried to grab her broom while working. Peeps love to see employer-employee relationships like Thembi and Malcom Netizens were amused as they saw the two have a playful relationship.

S.eemah_ commented:

"He’s like those boys that always bother you in class cause they like you."

Gasela ka Zwezwe commented:

"Such love."

user2331680910539 commented:

"Justin maan leave her she want to go home tlhee, unless if u gng to give her a lift."

mojalefasetlai commented:

"Big up Justin you are a good boss."

jojomo235 commented:

"Justin, you have feelings for your maid."

Fran2012 commented:

"I love these type of bosses."

Biddiesa commented:

"Justin she wants to go home wena."

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi TikTok star Thembi had a little bit too much fun last night and ended up passing out in one of the Wentzel’s spare rooms. Malcolm found her and recorded her reaction, it is priceless.

The bond between Thembi and the Wentzel family has everything. Knowing you can pass out in your boss’s spare room is not something many people can do without losing their job.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip of him going into the spare room to wake Thembi for work. Thembi doesn’t want to work as she has a hangover, and Malcolm thinks it is the funniest thing.

Source: Briefly News