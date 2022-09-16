Thembi got her car back after her employer Malcolm Wentzel got told by her husband that she bumped it

Malcolm’s wife KiKi shared the moment on social media showing how grateful Thembi was to Malcom

The people of Mzansi wish they could watch this family every day and thanked the Wentzel’s for treating Thembi so well

A couple of weeks back Thembi got caught out by her employer Malcolm Wentzel for bashing the car that he bought her. Being the amazing man that he is, Malcolm got the car fixed and old Thembi couldn’t be more grateful.

Malcolm’s wife KiKi shared a video of Thembi's car coming back from the panel beaters. Image: TikTok / KiKi

Source: UGC

There are not many domestic workers who get given a car by their employer, let alone have them fix it when they crash it. Thembi is truly blessed.

Malcolm’s wife KiKi recorded the moment when Thembi’s car came back from the panel beaters and it is priceless. Sis hugged her baby and promised Malcolm that she wouldn’t bump it again, lol… claims she will leave the bumping for his car.

Loyal fans have a good chuckle at their favorites, Thembi and Malcolm

As always, peeps were blown away by Malcolm’s generosity and the relationship that he and Thembi share. Many wish they could find what these two have.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@user3968479423751 said:

“I like their relationship ❤️❤️”

@Thaby J said:

“Whatever Thembi said in prayer Amen”

@Peter2023 said:

“Reality show Mzansi Magic must give us this family original ”

@alinamamolikengmo said:

“This kind of boss needed in this country thanks KiKi for loving and caring for mam Thembi ”

@Carolb Vilakazi said:

“Yoh it's so nice to see how that family takes care of sis'Thembi”

Mzansi TikTok Star and domestic worker Thembi has Mzansi in stitches as she grooves into the weekend

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi is a Mzansi fave. Her employer and bestie, Malcolm Wentzel, shared a clip showing fans what sis gets up to after hours.

Everyone puts on their professional hats when on duty, however, you can generally gauge what they will be like after hours. Thembi’s contagious energy and hilarious personality never disappoint.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip which he captioned “Thembi on Friday nights” and it is everything. The video shows Thembi grooving to some live music with a friend and her moves are priceless.

Source: Briefly News