Rachel and Siya Kolisi are in Paris for a prestigious ceremony honouring captains who led their teams to win a World Cup

Dropping pictures of themselves before the event, Rachel showed off how well she and hubby Siya cleaned up

The people of Mzansi loved seeing Rachel and Siya looking dapper and filled the comment section with hype

Mzansi power couple Rachel and Siya Kolisi are living their best lives in breathtaking Paris, and their pictures on social media give fans the feels.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are in Paris for the 69th ceremony of the Oscars Midi Olympique. Image: Instagram / Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel and Siya are one of Mzani’s favourite celebrity couples. The love and support they show one another are truly inspiring.

Rachel dropped a picture of her and Siya on the way to an awards ceremony honouring captains who have led their teams to win the World Cup. The two of them looked dashing. Siya suited up well, and Rachel sparkled in a stunning full glitz dress.

The people of Mzansi let Rachel and Siya know that they clean up well

Fans flocked to the comment section to let their Captain and his stunning wife know that they looked amazing. Mzansi peeps hoped Rachel and Siya had the best time.

@lesego_tlhabi said:

“Stunning you two ”

@rfmtailoredsuits said:

“Oh wow you guys look so lovely”

@africanmemoriesofjd said:

“Wow what a picture look at you two ”

@hollyclarenichol said:

“Looking gooood team ❤️”

@christinezietsman said:

“My favourite SA power couple.”

@cikylicks said:

“Looking fabulous Family ❤️❤️❤️”

