Just when you thought classrooms were safe, snakes are finding their way in, thanks to one TikTokker

In a post on TikTok, a man who handles snakes and other wild animals for a living can be seen presenting a massive python to a group of schoolchildren

The children's reaction garnered 7.8 million views, with the whole internet laughing out loud

The scene was pure chaos. Children ran for cover, some nearly stepping over each other for safety. No, it was not a war zone. This happened when a snake charmer, known as @snakemanjoee on Instagram, pulled out his python in a classroom full of children.

Snake handler causes havoc in school.



Not one child in the class waited to hear what the man had to say. Instead, they all fell over each other, trying to get away from the reptile. The site gets even funnier as an older child shoves a smaller kid to get to safety.

7.8 Million people find the video hilarious

Netizens everywhere had a good chuckle as the children's survival instincts kicked in. It's safe to say none of the young ones was ready to take a chance on the snake. The way they fled for their lives had 7.8 million people laughing out loud.

The video Caroline Yerger posted was meant to demonstrate what the Snake Man does.

Watch the video here:

Netizens feared the snake as much as the children

The people on social media all felt the children's pain. No one would have stuck around and let that snake get closer than necessary.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@carolgilliardadams found the older kid hilarious:

"The big kid in the red shirt is like every man for his self."

@bpit_ was worried about one of the children

"The lil girl stuck in her high chair."

@iheartylerthecreatorrr thought the reaction was too much

"Snakes aren’t even scary broo."

@jreed3021 saw potential in one of the kids:

"That boy in that red shirt is ready for the football team, that footwork was remarkable to get out that jam."

