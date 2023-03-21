You might need to up your pet game after seeing this video because your Jack Russell will not compare to one TikTokkers best friend

Val Gruener posted a story about his 11-year friendship with the queen of the jungle, a lioness named Sirga

While Val's love for the lion is evident, some Netizens warned that she still can end the man in seconds

Forget fluffy or Snoopy. Your pet could never. Val Gruener has taken the term "man's best friend" to the next level as he shows off his bond with a lioness named Sirga. The strong bond has gotten mixed reactions online.

This TikTokker's best friend is a lioness.

Source: TikTok

Val, who raised Sirga since she was a baby, has formed an amazing bond with the animal. One that has left a lot of questions in people's minds.

Sirga and Val are driving the internet crazy with over 13 million views

Netizens were mesmerised by how Val had managed to maintain a friendship with a pet that could easily kill him with a flick of the paw. Some social media users were concerned for his safety.

Even Val admitted in his caption that people often ask how he can trust his life with Sirga. His answer:

"She trusted me with hers."

Watch the video here:

Netizens had a lot to say about Sirga the lioness

People did not hold back with their opinions over the unusual couple.

Briefly News put together the most interesting comments:

@yahomieghostie warned against the friendship:

"There is always a chance that an animal can snap, but I feel like that can go for anything, from lion down to a house cat, just gotta take the risk."

@dolinka_1602 claimed the pet as all of ours:

"Okay guys we ride at dawn for our girl Sirga."

@congo_toes said the benefits were mutual:

"At first you protect them, then they protect you."

@mariaelenafurla68 thought the sight was beautiful:

"Simply marvellous. It is a dream to meet and love them!"

