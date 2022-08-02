Jacob Zuma seems to be living his best life with his family after his retirement as president of South Africa

Jacob Zuma was captured on camera dancing and started a buzz on social media when netizens reacted to his moves

South Africans had chills about Jacob Zuma's dance party even though he should be unable to stand trial due to sickness.

Jacob Zuma is one energetic man. The South African politician was dancing up a storm during a family gathering.

Jacob Zuma charmed Saffas in a sweet clip as he enjoyed retirement, spending some family time grooving at home. Image: Getty Images/ Per-Anders Pettersson /Gianluigui Anluigi

Jacob Zuma's name has been shrouded in controversy. The former president looks like he continues to live his best life, judging from the dance video.

Jacob Zuma has netizens divided after video dancing with family

Jacob Zuma looks like he has no worries on his mind. The former president was declared too sick to attend his corruption trial in April 2022. Now a video posted by @cozmicHit has circulated on social media of the president happily dancing with his family.

Many netizens found the video hilarious as they reacted to Zuma busting his moves. Some South Africans commented that they could not believe this was the same man declared unfit to stand trial in court.

@TotsShelly commented:

"Isn't he supposed to be so sick that he can't stand trial or something? Looks pretty darn well to me."

@PrinceLwaz commented:

"Despite everything,.I like how Jacob Zuma's family is cheering him on, especially at his age. I salute "

@lachla1 commented:

"Well he certainly doesn't look ill, that's for sure. No more excuses."

@OMG_ITS_NDABA commented:

"He does not look medically unfit to be in jail."

@Biggiethebutch1 commented:

"This guy and his daughters are the example of family full of love, he is having a ball."

"uBaba is happy, shame": Video shows Jacob Zuma getting a dance lesson from a 2K

Briefly News previously reported that Former South African president Jacob Zuma is a happy soul lately, and his Mzansi supporters are here for it!

In a video shared online by popular social media user @kulanicool, Msholozi can be seen getting a dance lesson from a young girl. He follows her lead as she shows how to do a cool move while an amapiano beat plays in the background. Judging by his big grin, Zuma seems to have enjoyed the light-hearted moment with his loved one.

