A South African woman named @kingsky posted a viral TikTok video of herself walking with lions while wearing traditional attire

The video has impressed many netizens who commented that it is a "different type of flex" and that the woman is "protected from ALL evil"

While walking with lions may seem dangerous, these lions are trained not to harm people as long as guidelines are followed

Walking with Lions at Ukhutula lodge in Johannesburg while wearing traditional - queen. @kingskysy/TikTok

A beautiful South African woman, @kingsky, walked with lions while wearing traditional attire - at Ukuthula Lodge, Johannesburg - fitting for royalty. She posted a viral TikTok video responding to a query from a netizen about the location she had the experience.

"Definitely and experience," she said in a caption.

Ukuthula lodge gives a Johannesburg walk to remember

How many people can say they have walked with lions? Not many. The animals are called kings of the jungle for a reason. But fear not; these lions are trained not to harm people if you follow the guidelines.

You can watch this incredible video below:

The video impressed netizens so much that they thought nothing could top it

@Goddess said:

"This is a different type of flex!"

@sunflower91 commented:

"This is how you know she is protected from ALL evil"

@Bella Denise539 added:

"Now this one is the hardest one"

@Darius said:

"Gotta be the dopest video I’ve ever seen"

@Jenny Hendrixxxx commented:

"This is so dope! When I say you did this"

@Chef A K A Y Y✨ said:

"Best one hands down"

@✰✰ said:

Your energy is so powerful the most powerful protects you"

@blm concluded:

"you won the challenge"

