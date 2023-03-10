A TikTokker who was born without arms is using her TikTok account to show her incredible tenacity and zest for life

In a recent video, @emrrowley showed how she turns impossible into "I'm possible" by doing a full face beat with her feet.

Social media was left stunned by her skills despite her disability, with most admitting they wouldn't be able to do what she does

Getting ready in the morning can be exhausting, even for those of us that are non-disabled. For TikTok user @emrrowley, having no arms poses an extra challenge, but the vibrant woman showed that nothing gets in the way of her determination.

A TikTokker without arms shows that anything is possible by doing her makeup with her feet.

Source: TikTok

Emily Rowley was born without arms. She uses her TikTok account to show that she can do anything a non-disabled person can. This time she happily demonstrated how she does her face beat in the morning. To say TikTok was impressed would be an understatement.

She truly is a champion for people with disabilities.

Watch the video here:

TikTok loves her "can do" attitude

Emily has no shortage of people complimenting her for her ability to live life to the fullest.

Briefly News compiled some of the most supportive comments:

@useruo79ivldt0 was blown away by her talent:

"The lash application?!?!? Omg that’s talent right there."

@hayjay1293 was impressed by how she put on her jewellery:

"The gasp I gusped at the necklace! You are amazing!"

@onthecountofthree123 admired her beauty:

"You look so cute and your smile at the end ✨ Beautiful.

@user8028589078884 was amazed at her capabilities:

"Are you kidding? I can barely do some of these things with my hands! So cool."

@happyfeetnae wanted the woman to teach her some tricks:

"And to think I can barley put on lashes, paint my toes and clamp my necklaces with my hands! Wow! Wow just wow! You are truly a magnificent human"

Meet Jeffrey Masha, a disabled man cleaning the streets of Mamelodi in his wheelchair

@emrrowley is not the only disabled person living their best life. Briefly News reported on an inspiring man who, despite needing a wheelchair to get around, has become an asset to the streets of Jozi.

Jeffrey Masha's life changed instantly when a tragic incident left him in a wheelchair. Despite this, he has never let his situation get him down.

His determination is as strong as ever, and he gives back to the community by cleaning the streets. These inspirational people show us that life is what you make of it, no matter your circumstances.

Source: Briefly News