Jeffrey Masha's life changed in an instant when a tragic incident left him temporarily wheelchair-bound

His disability has not taken away his determination to live a normal life and despite losing his job as a result, Jeffrey now gives back to the community by cleaning the streets

Doctors believe the father of two will be able to walk again if he undergoes clinical neurological physiotherapy, an expensive procedure

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

Jeffrey Masha from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, is a man determined to not let his disability get the better of him. The 40-year-old cleans the streets in his hometown in his wheelchair.

Jeffrey Masha, a 40-year-old father of two cleans the streets if Mamelodi in his wheelchair. Image: Thomo Ngadima/ Freelance journalist

Source: Original

Masha, who ended up wheelchair-bound after tragically trying to take his own life, may be able to walk again should he undergo clinical neurological physiotherapy treatment.

"You cannot solve a problem by creating another," said the unemployed father of two.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jeffrey sent a strong message to others experiencing depression:

"I have learned from my painful experience that when you are in a depressing situation, you have to talk to someone close to you."

Jeffrey now keeps himself busy by cleaning the streets in his informal settlement for free. He lost his security job after becoming disabled. Jeffrey hopes others will follow suit and clean the streets too.

The day Jeffrey's life changed

Jeffrey was rushed to Steve Biko Hospital after his attempt to take his own life and woke up after five days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He was diagnosed with neuropathy of the nerves and is currently undergoing physiotherapy to help him walk again. Jeffrey said doctors told him his disability is a temporary condition.

General practitioner, Dr Robert Sehulong Moraba, described his injury as damage to the spinal cord, which is part of the nervous system, as a result of the poison he swallowed. Dr Moraba said it could be managed depending on the severity of the damaged nerves.

Dr Moraba explained neuropathy as damage to the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the muscles, skin and internal organs. Damage to these nerves interrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body.

He attended weeks of counselling sessions where he learnt to accept his disability. He is now a God-fearing person who found peace in himself.

" I have decided to forget about the past and live in the present so that I can walk into the future".

Boy, 2, saves sleeping family from fire after waking up parents

In other inspiring news, Briefly News reported that a two-year-old boy has been credited for saving his family from a house fire. Brandon tapped his mother on the foot while notifying her about the raging inferno with the few words he knew.

“Mama hot, Mama hot,” he said.

Kayla said she initially thought the boy wanted his pyjamas removed but soon realised what he wanted to tell her.

Source: Briefly News