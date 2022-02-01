Kayla Dahl and her hubby were fast asleep when their two-year-old son Brandon woke them up

Using the few words he knew, the toddler described feeling hot, and they woke up to find their house engulfed in flames

The family made it out of the house unscathed, with Kayla describing it as a miracle that her little one identified it

A two-year-old boy has been credited for saving his family from a house fire. Nathan and Kayla Dahl from Texas in the US, were woken up by their toddler son Brandon on Monday, 17 January.

2-year-old Brandon woke up his parents after noticing a fire in their house. Photos: Kayla Dahl via The Washington Post.

The Washington Post reported Brandon tapped his mother on foot while notifying her about the raging inferno with the few words he knew.

“Mama hot, Mama hot,” he said.

Kayla said she initially thought the boy wanted his pyjamas removed but soon realised what he wanted to tell her.

“I turned around. I looked and all I saw was flames in the doorway,” she said.

Following Brandon’s warning, the family safely made it outside, but their house was burned to the ground.

“It’s going to be a long, hard road to replace those material items. But at the same time, if it wasn’t for my son’s guardian angel that morning, I don’t know where we would be.

It’s a miracle from God that he was able to notify us of the fire,” she said.

Kayla added that while Brandon has no comprehension of the impact of what he did, he is relishing the abundant attention he receives.

"When people recognise us in the supermarket, they usually pat him on the back and try shaking his hand. They call him a hero,” she said.

Boy, 11, saves his four siblings after their home burns to the ground

In more news about little heroes, Briefly News previously reported that an 11-year-old boy from Douglas County, US became an overnight internet sensation after saving his siblings from an inferno that had ragged their house.

The young boy, whose name is still a mystery, was lauded by many people on social media after he managed to save his siblings from death as an early morning fire ravaged their home. Wsbtv.com reported that the fire broke out at around 7am on Sunday, 4 July.

The family was lucky enough because staff from the Douglas County fire department arrived at the scene, Greenbrook Drive just in time to help put the fire off. According to reports, the fire officials arrived at the scene when the single-family home was about 50% engulfed in flames.

Source: Briefly News