A young lady, Anabelle Grace Stephens, has changed the life of a 71-year-old delivery man for good

After seeing him struggling to climb her stairs to deliver the food she ordered, the lady thought of a way to help him retire

Posting his video on TikTok and calling out for support for him, people donated a lumpsum in days

A young woman in America, Anabelle Grace Stephens, changed the life of an old man, Kerry, when she saw the 71-year-old making delivery and struggling on the stairs.

Kerry was captured on Anabelle’s doorbell camera as the man struggled to deliver the food she ordered, Daily Mail reports.

The deliveryman said that he has been dealing with health issues for long. Photo source: TikTok/@anabellegracestephens

Moved by what the man was going through, the lady posted the viral TikTok video and created a GoFundMe account for him with the aim to help the man retire.

Days after, over 2.500 people had donated the sum of R920 157.98. The lady arranged a meeting with the man, treated him to a nice dinner, and posted the video on her TikTok.

It should be noted that the day the man made the food delivery to Anabelle’s house, she tipped him a large amount.

He has been suffering

Speaking with the media, the man said:

'I have been dealing with some health issues that have affected my Dashing abilities at times.”

When the kind lady set up the Gofundme account, she created it in such a way that all funds automatically get deposited straight to Kerry's account.

Watch her video below:

Old people shouldn't have to work

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Justinn said:

"Nah cause that’s sad that someone his age has to work at all."

crazy fast reacted:

"Bro out here tryna earn a buck at 85 years old and there's 50 million Americans drawing unemployment."

Ginger Beard Man wrote:

"I hope this old man is just working because he wants to stay active and have something to do. Old people shouldn't have to work."

Amanda Seth said:

"One time this guy that was like 65-70 delivered my food and I tipped him $30 and he called me and left me a voicemail saying how thankful he was."

Missy Gonzalez935 added:

"The fact 20year olds don’t want to work but the 80-year-old man is trying to make something."

Source: Briefly News