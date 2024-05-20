A woman shared with the online community that she spent R4000 for her mid-month grocery top-up

The food items included a few luxuries, fruit and vegetables, soap and a few household staples such as milk and sugar

Some internet users could not believe the amount spent during the middle of the month, while others felt motivated

A woman spent R4000 on her mid-month groceries. Images: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images, @themulaudzis / TikTok, RapidEye / Getty Images

A woman left many jaws on the floor when she shared that she spent R4000 to top up on groceries during the middle of the month.

Taking to her TikTok account (@themulaudzis) to show social media users her grocery haul, the woman stated that the food items purchased at Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Clicks came to R4120.

The lady also noted that she had to do "quite a bit of restocking" as she was on holiday for two weeks. Before her vacation, though, she had already bought all the cleaning essentials and items needed for her child.

As she packed the food onto her counter, the woman shared that her monthly grocery budget is a minimum of R10,000. She added:

"I usually spend around R8000 at the beginning of the month and then about R2000-R4000 mid-month. Because I was away, I only spent R6000 at the beginning of the month, that's why this is R4000."

The woman's list of groceries included different meats, bottles of soft drinks, bottled water, chips, fruit, vegetables, milk, sugar, and soap, to name a few.

Watch the video below:

Woman's R4000 mid-month grocery hauls spark mixed reactions

While the amount of money spent on groceries during the middle of the month shocked some people, others saw the video as a source of motivation.

@taxkharendiwe shared how much they earn while also applauding the woman:

"This is testimony for me that God loves us all. I'm earning R3500 and pay rent, transport, electricity, toiletries and food. I am content. Love this comfort for you, Mama."

Keeping it real in the comment section, @narey_jose wrote:

"At that time, I don't even have money for bread."

A shocked @miss_nevallian asked the woman:

"Why are you spending my salary on groceries, Sisi?!"

@tandi_10m gave the woman her flowers by commenting:

"You are truly blessed to be able to buy groceries for that amount in this economy. I always say nowadays, you are blessed to even go to bed and have something to eat. It's rough out there."

@lipsticknosipho jokingly said:

"She called me poor in 100 ways."

