A Johannesburg woman's R3 381 shopping spree at Makro sparked online debate on TikTok

Critics questioned the haul's focus on cleaning supplies (detergents, bleach, toilet paper) versus food staples (rice, maize meal, meat)

Supporters highlighted bulk buying's long-term savings and cleaning products' importance

A woman scored some good deals on cleaning products at Makro Image: @essydaplug/TikTok, Tim Robberts/GettyImages

A Mzansi woman from Johannesburg recently went viral on TikTok after sharing what she R3 381 got her at Makro.

A TikTok video shared by @essydaplug shows the woman's fully loaded trolley in-store before switching to a clip of her back at home with all her goods and finds.

@essydaplug shows the long receipt before proceeding to reveal the items she bought at Makro. Her shopping haul includes various cleaning products and detergents in bulk, such as washing powder, bleach, fabric softener, toilet paper, multipurpose cleaning cream, soap and dishwashing liquid, among others.

The woman also got two 5L bottles of cooking oil, paper towels, a bulk pack of baked beans, toothpaste, tea, Weetbix, sugar, salt, flour and a lot more other goods.

The TikTok video showcases grocery shopping strategies in South Africa's inflationary climate. Bulk buying and prioritising essentials (oil, beans, paper towels) help families stretch their Rands with food prices rising.

Mzansi reacts to grocery haul

While some netizens were impressed by how much the woman got during her Makro store run, others couldn't help but criticise that she mostly got cleaning products and not much food. Some people even question where the rice, mielie meal and meat was.

MpumeLush commented:

"Weh ma akukho rice mpuphu nyama hai khona ."

phumzzz asked:

"Sizodla ini?"

user5824025735533 replied:

"Bulk buying works people. I use to bulk buy and it kept us going for almost 6months. What's wrong with people ."

Deees said:

"Honestly buying cleaning detergents and bathing things in bulk helps. We do this in November and only buy again around May /June the next year."

Wandy Fumene commented:

"R3k for washing powder and cleaning detergents? Ma'am???

Malandela Omuhle responded:

"You must use salt a lot because I've been using the same packet for the past two years."

Woman plugs SA on the "cheapest" grocery store in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that the ever-rising prices of groceries are enough to give anyone a headache.

A Mzansi woman took to social media to plug her fellow online friends with what she considered to be the cheapest grocery store in Cape Town.

@lifeoftm posted a video of herself buying several goodies and grocery items at a store called Looters at surprisingly low prices.

