Global site navigation

Young Woman Moves Into Emqashweni and Transforms It Into a Comfortable Home in TikTok Video
Women Empowerment

Young Woman Moves Into Emqashweni and Transforms It Into a Comfortable Home in TikTok Video

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • SA TikTokker @blaqberi_z turns a bare rental room into a cosy haven, inspiring viewers with her painting, furniture sourcing, and decorating skills
  • The video showcases the power of transformation and celebrates the accomplishment of creating a personal space from scratch
  • @blaqberi_z proves that living your best life in an emqashweni is possible, leaving many netizens impressed

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

woman moves into emqashweni
A woman showed how she transformed a basic rental room into a comfortable space. Image: @blaqberi_z
Source: TikTok

A young woman decided to move out of her parent's house and make it on her own.

TikTokker @blaqberi_z shared a video showing the bare and empty space of a rental room (emqashweni) that she had acquired.

Emqashweni makeover magic

The young woman showed progress in her attempt to improve the space and turn it into a cosy space.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Read also

Pregnant wife cooks for in-laws: Mzansi TikTok erupts over "makoti duties" video

The video shows the space looking far better than she had first set foot in it, as she painted the walls white and added cupboards, a stove, a fridge, shelves and some other personal items and crockery.

Transforming a bare space into a functional and beautiful environment showcases creativity, resourcefulness, and the ability to bring a vision to life. It's a tangible accomplishment that represents effort and skill.

Watch the video below:

Makeover leaves SA impressed

Mzansi netizens showered her with love in the comments section and commended her on a job well done.

Melissa Makahushaya said:

"Where did you buy your stove? This is beautiful."

some_care responded:

"Me and my man want to go emqashweni but we can’t find proper places in Durban ."

Bokamoso.Mpho527

"Are you able to remove the cupboards when you move out?"

Tee commented:

"Kuhle sisi."

vickeydouglas283 replied:

"Wooow Soo beautiful. Where did you get those floating shelves?"

Read also

22-year-old builds her own bachelor apartment in the township from scratch, leaves Mzansi inspired

Yonella Qata said:

"This is stunning. Well done. ♥️♥️."

22-year-old builds her own bachelor apartment

Briefly News previously reported that at the age of 22, a focused young Mzansi woman has done what many aspire to - build their own abode.

TikTokker @lionabliss shared a video showcasing the progress of how she decided to use her savings to build her own bachelor apartment in the township.

The footage features a montage of clips showing how the home-building project took shape from the planning, the materials, the foundation phase, the walls going up and the fitted roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel