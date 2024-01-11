SA TikTokker @blaqberi_z turns a bare rental room into a cosy haven, inspiring viewers with her painting, furniture sourcing, and decorating skills

The video showcases the power of transformation and celebrates the accomplishment of creating a personal space from scratch

@blaqberi_z proves that living your best life in an emqashweni is possible, leaving many netizens impressed

A woman showed how she transformed a basic rental room into a comfortable space. Image: @blaqberi_z

A young woman decided to move out of her parent's house and make it on her own.

TikTokker @blaqberi_z shared a video showing the bare and empty space of a rental room (emqashweni) that she had acquired.

Emqashweni makeover magic

The young woman showed progress in her attempt to improve the space and turn it into a cosy space.

The video shows the space looking far better than she had first set foot in it, as she painted the walls white and added cupboards, a stove, a fridge, shelves and some other personal items and crockery.

Transforming a bare space into a functional and beautiful environment showcases creativity, resourcefulness, and the ability to bring a vision to life. It's a tangible accomplishment that represents effort and skill.

Watch the video below:

Makeover leaves SA impressed

Mzansi netizens showered her with love in the comments section and commended her on a job well done.

Melissa Makahushaya said:

"Where did you buy your stove? This is beautiful."

some_care responded:

"Me and my man want to go emqashweni but we can’t find proper places in Durban ."

Bokamoso.Mpho527

"Are you able to remove the cupboards when you move out?"

Tee commented:

"Kuhle sisi."

vickeydouglas283 replied:

"Wooow Soo beautiful. Where did you get those floating shelves?"

Yonella Qata said:

"This is stunning. Well done. ♥️♥️."

22-year-old builds her own bachelor apartment

Briefly News previously reported that at the age of 22, a focused young Mzansi woman has done what many aspire to - build their own abode.

TikTokker @lionabliss shared a video showcasing the progress of how she decided to use her savings to build her own bachelor apartment in the township.

The footage features a montage of clips showing how the home-building project took shape from the planning, the materials, the foundation phase, the walls going up and the fitted roof.

