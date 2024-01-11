Young Woman Moves Into Emqashweni and Transforms It Into a Comfortable Home in TikTok Video
A young woman decided to move out of her parent's house and make it on her own.
TikTokker @blaqberi_z shared a video showing the bare and empty space of a rental room (emqashweni) that she had acquired.
Emqashweni makeover magic
The young woman showed progress in her attempt to improve the space and turn it into a cosy space.
The video shows the space looking far better than she had first set foot in it, as she painted the walls white and added cupboards, a stove, a fridge, shelves and some other personal items and crockery.
Transforming a bare space into a functional and beautiful environment showcases creativity, resourcefulness, and the ability to bring a vision to life. It's a tangible accomplishment that represents effort and skill.
Watch the video below:
Makeover leaves SA impressed
Mzansi netizens showered her with love in the comments section and commended her on a job well done.
Melissa Makahushaya said:
"Where did you buy your stove? This is beautiful."
some_care responded:
"Me and my man want to go emqashweni but we can’t find proper places in Durban ."
Bokamoso.Mpho527
"Are you able to remove the cupboards when you move out?"
Tee commented:
"Kuhle sisi."
vickeydouglas283 replied:
"Wooow Soo beautiful. Where did you get those floating shelves?"
Yonella Qata said:
"This is stunning. Well done. ♥️♥️."
