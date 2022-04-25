A young lady living her dream as she moved out of her parent's house

Quoting an earlier tweet where she said she is happy with her new place, the lady shared photos of a well-furnished apartment

Many people who reacted to her post celebrated her achievement as some said they would like to do the same thing

A young lady with the Twitter handle @hotgirltas has gone online to show that she finally went fully independent.

In a post on Saturday, April 23, the lady said she finally moved out of her parent's home. Photos she shared showed a well-furnished apartment.

A Nigerian lady has been praised online after she moved out of her parent's house. Photo source: @hotgirltas

Source: UGC

A beautiful apartment

Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her while some want to know how she got some of the things in her new apartment.

See her post below:

At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 3,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@King_leemah said:

"Congratulations, please where did you get the led signage."

@itspattyamaka said:

"Your place is so beautiful."

@iamdivaPAT said:

"So beautiful. Congratulations! God please."

@Iamkennedyasuzu said:

"My biggest plan RN. But agent wan kill oo. Big congrats to you."

@chifunanya_ said:

"In this economy?"

@Ogcsn said:

"Love it. Congratulations."

Source: Briefly News