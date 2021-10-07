A young man has shared a short clip of a house of R27k he inspected in Ajah as he went searching for a rented apartment

Many people could not believe a house so small would go for such an outrageous amount as some wondered if the clip showed it all

Among those who reacted to the video were those of the opinion that there should be a law that cautions fleecing landlords

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video showing an apartment in the Ajah area of Lagos state that goes for R27 000 yearly rent has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media handle @ETUKMMA who posted the video said that he saw the apartment on the island when he went house hunting.

People wanted to know if that's all there is to the house. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Everything looks small

He added that when he got home and saw everything that he owns, he wondered how they would fit in the apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The apartment that looks like a self contain has a living room not more than the size of a regular home passage.

The kitchen also looks small. The bathroom and the toilet are no better. Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why landlords could be so wicked.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 4,000 comments after it was reposted by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

Where is the house?

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

shedrackofficial said:

"With that money you’ll get a duplex in Ibadan."

adamazi_prisca said:

"That’s a Slice of Apartment."

imwesttt asked:

"We've seen the kitchen and the bathroom, but where's the house gan gan?"

therealshantelhoney said:

"For real, there should be an organization or law that shouldn’t allow this kind of extortion. What the hell is this room??? It even the ridiculous prices they put on them… such gut."

sir_eltee said:

"Where is the room? This is a storage room na."

official_soicm said:

"Please where’s the bedroom? I see kitchen, bathroom/toilet ... don’t tell me that hallway is bedroom&living room."

“That view”: Mzansi reacts to luxury Camps Bay home on the market for close to R30 million

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Twitter user, @OscarMagud, posted about an opulent home with a hefty pricetag situated in Camps Bay, Cape Town. He shared images showcasing the kitchen, lounge and exterior.

The user has over 46k followers on his page and many had plenty to say about the property.

Source: Briefly.co.za