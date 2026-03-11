On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Red Bull South Africa responded after an X user alleged that they had announced the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic headliner

The rumour surfaced on Monday, 9 March 2026, after an X user criticised Red Bull for allegedly announcing a certain artist as the 2026 Symphonic headliner

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some suggesting artists who should headline the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic in South Africa

Red Bull SA addressed allegations about the 2026 Symphonic headliner. Image: njelic_sa

Source: Instagram

Red Bull South Africa has responded to rumours that they have announced the next headliner for Red Bull Symphonic South Africa 2026.

Since Kabza De Small headlined the 2024 Red Bull Symphonic, the event has become one of the biggest cultural moments in South African music.

Following Kelvin Momo’s historic three-night Red Bull Symphonic event, South Africans are eager to know who will headline the 2026 edition.

Red Bull SA reacts to Njelic 2026 Red Bull Symphonic claim

On Monday, 9 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @YourBoiShu_ claimed that Red Bull had announced the headliner for the Red Bull Symphonic. In the post, the X user slammed Red Bull for announcing Njelic and said it would have been better if they had announced Sjava or De Mthuda. The post was captioned:

“Red Bull announced a Njelic symphonic. Njelic? Why not give us a Sjava one 😭😭 or even De Mthuda ke😑”

The post caught the attention of Red Bull South Africa, who took it in their stride. The energy drink brand cheekily asked the X user to back their claims with the announcement. The post was captioned:

“Bathong! Chomie, where is the announcement? Please show us 🥹🧎🏽‍♀️”

SA reacts to Red Bull SA's cheeky response

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some suggested who Red Bull should announce as its 2026 Symphonic headliner, others urged the brand to announce Njelic.

Here are some of the comments:

@Isaya_Mkhonza said:

“Red Bull. Take it from me, this is your sign to make things happen. Njelic makeze ebantwin.”

@Qbeatz2kwl declared:

“Now you guys must announce him. Njelic is a ghost, and it's distasteful to see his name being played with around like this.”

@Iebzzzza laughed:

“Proof that the word 'chommie' is used in a condescending tone. 😭😂”

@JUST_MZANSI requested:

“Please give us something real. Lira, Zonke, Thandiswa Mazwai, please.”

@murphygee5 suggested:

“But if you guys ever think of it, please let it be Sjava.”

@juliaa245679 said:

“Please do the right thing. We need a De Mthuda Symphonic.”

J'Something responds to suggestions to headline 2026 Red Bull Symphonic

Njelic and Sjava aren't the only ones whose names have been thrown in the hat to headline the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic.

Several South Africans suggested that music group Mi Casa be the next headliners for the Red Bull Symphonic after Kelvin Momo's three-night event.

Despite fans giving the trio the thumbs up, some reckon their catalogue is not rich enough; however, this prompted lead singer J'Something to break his silence.

