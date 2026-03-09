Sino ‘Ndofaya’ Kama trended online after a clip showed him performing without a shirt on stage in Midrand

The clip was shared on X (Twitter) by controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula on Monday, 9 March 2026

Social media users questioned why he was shirtless and performing on stage, while some users criticised his dance moves

A video of popular Open Chats Podcast co-host Sino ‘Ndofaya’ Kama dancing shirtless on stage at a popular club raised eyebrows.

Sino Kama is popularly known for co-hosting the Open Chats Podcast with Mthokozisi Methula.

The duo previously dominated headlines for their controversial takes on the coloured community in South Africa. Now, a video of Sino dancing on stage had several South Africans giving him the side eye.

On Monday, 9 March 2026, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared a short clip of Sino dancing at D48 Bar & Grill in Midrand. The post was captioned:

“Sino visits D48 Bar & Grill; Midrand.”

In the video, Sino dances to Myztro & Leehleza’s smash hit Tobetsa 3.0 featuring ShaunMusiq & Ftears.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Sino dancing shirtless on stage

In the comments, several social media users speculated about why Sino was shirtless on stage. Others weighed in on his dance moves.

Here are some of the comments:

@A_simba98 said:

“Lol, crazy how promoters are booking content creators and podcasters to entertain people. His primary job is being a podcaster aiii.”

@Snapkitchen01 remarked:

“Only 2ks know him. If you're over 35, it's highly possible you don't know him, and it's fine because these places are for young people. Nina, continue to mind your own business.”

@drsmindlo shared:

“Once you start clapping for yourself, you know that you can't dance.”

@kaizer_fan joked:

“Alcohol is dangerous. It makes people believe they can dance.”

@Nkosana_Gx asked:

“Making money is so easy in SA. People pay their hard-earned money to see such vele🤔?”

@MusaMzilikazi questioned:

“So, this makes him happy? To stand in front of everyone and do these lazy, stupid dance moves simply because he is famous 🚮”

