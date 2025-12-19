Pearl Thusi appeared heartbroken and overcome with emotions at DJ Warras' memorial service

The actress-turned-DJ, along with family and industry peers, gathered to pay their last respects to the late DJ, who was tragically shot dead days prior

The comment section was sombre and filled with messages of condolences to Warras' grieving friends and family

Pearl Thusi spoke at DJ Warras' memorial service.

In the wake of DJ Warras' brutal murder, his loved ones organised a memorial service where his close friends and colleagues could gather and celebrate his life.

The radio and television personality was shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg, leaving the fans and the entertainment industry at large in a state of absolute disbelief as news of the horrific incident began to circulate online.

Famous for coining the phrase "Take it easy, and if it's easy, take it home" from his time on Live Amp, his former co-host Pearl Thusi was one of the speakers at his memorial service, who expressed her indescribable heartbreak and overwhelming shock at his sudden death.

In a heart-wrenching moment, Pearl Thusi, who was joined on stage by her daughter Thando, was overcome by grief, her words muffled by sobs as she reached out to Warras' family with a message of solidarity and sorrow.

"I'm sorry that you have to go through this."

The Queen Sono star explained her experience of being a single mother after breaking up with her baby daddy, Walter Mokoena, and highlighted that Warras' partner and children were "so blessed" to have him as a father.

Pearl, who lost both her parents in 2004 and later in 2020, revealed that she believes in "another life" after death, and expressed that Warras' spirit would continue to live on and guide his family.

Pearl Thusi gave an emotional speech at DJ Warras' memorial service.

The memorial was a sombre and emotionally charged affair, as peers and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects to a man whose charisma and talent had defined an era of South African broadcasting.

Watch Pearl Thusi's tribute below.

Social media reacts to Pearl Thusi's tribute

Online users were moved to tears by Pearl's emotional tribute. Read some of their comments below.

Babalwa🫧🎀 said:

"Losing your friend in the most brutal way just because he fought corruption is not child’s play. This is sad, heartbreaking."

👩‍🦰LadyTee😘 was shattered:

"What happened to Warras took me back to what happened to AKA. I loved Warras like I knew him."

Nthabis3ng❤️ added:

"I used to watch Live Amp because of them."

Tollie Ntombizodwa said:

"You can feel she is hurt, shame. Sorry, Pearl."

•SYJOLLZZ⭐️ responded:

"Yho, my heart is broken. Condolences to the family."

ThatoEnhle admired Pearl Thusi:

"One thing about Pearl is she's so supportive of her industry friends."

