"This Is in Poor Taste": Company Slammed for Using DJ Warras’ Death in Marketing

A company is under fire after a TikTok video referenced the death of DJ Warras while allegedly promoting its products, leaving many South Africans outraged

Viewers criticised a symbolic act shown in the clip, saying it was insensitive given the gravity of the murder and the ongoing police investigation

The backlash has sparked wider debate about ethical marketing, respect for victims, and the serious issues surrounding violence and security in SA

A company has faced intense backlash after using the recent murder of South African DJ Warras as a marketing opportunity.

South Africans slammed a company for using DJ Warras' death in their marketing tactic. Image: @beds2go

Source: UGC

In a video posted by the company on TikTok under the handle @beds2go, the representative said the following:

"Rest in Peace to DJ Warras, a man who said it is. You can silence a man, but you can't silence his legacy for exposing the government's lies," while promoting their products.

The representative also demonstrated how he removed a tape from another employee's mouth, sparking widespread outrage. DJ Warras, a 40-year-old radio and TV personality, was shot dead on 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg's CBD. He had allegedly received death threats before his murder, reportedly linked to his work reclaiming hijacked buildings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The police investigation is ongoing, with four people questioned in connection with the murder. CCTV footage shows a suspect wearing a security uniform, and authorities believe the killing was a targeted hit. DJ Warras had obtained protection orders against five individuals allegedly threatening him.

The company's actions have been widely condemned, with many calling for a boycott. The incident highlights concerns about building hijacking and rogue security companies in South Africa.

A store displayed a picture of DJ Warras on a bed, using his death as part of their marketing strategy. Image: @beds2go

Source: TikTok

SA drags the company for using DJ Warras' death

South Africans flooded the comments to express their thoughts, reacting with mixed reactions over the company’s marketing surrounding DJ Warras' death, saying:

Fokyodeity said:

"Let's cancel Beds2go, what the hell is this?"

Babakatshitshi added:

"This is not Marketing, fools."

King shared:

"The disrespect 🙊😭😭."

V wrote:

"This is a tribute, guys. Comprehension is very important."

Sydney Porcupine commented:

"Marketing and political views don’t mix."

Lwezi replied:

"There's a difference between a tribute and marketing. They said nothing bout any of their product. So those who feel like this is disrespect, are they supposed to be silent about Warras being silenced?"

Ryan simply said"

"Just because he’s at work does not mean he’s advertising the products; it’s just a tribute post, guys, don’t be crass."

Girliewiththebraids shared:

"This is in poor taste. Timing, guys."

Watch the video below:

More on DJ Warras' death by Briefly News

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has finally spoken out following the shocking death of DJ Warras, while also announcing a major change to the Gareth Cliff Show.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, led a joint law-enforcement operation at the Zambezi Building in the city centre on 18 December 2025, following the fatal shooting of DJ Warras earlier in the week.

One of the people accused of threatening Warrick Stock has denied having anything to do with his brutal murder.

Source: Briefly News