Chad Da Don's mother recently shared her thoughts on Pearl Thusi's controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service

While sharing her heartfelt condolences, Norma Mansoor also condemned Pearl's message, labelling it as "disgusting" and an attempt to make the ceremony about herself

This comes amid public backlash for the actress' speech, which many on social media found to be highly inappropriate, especially for the service

Chad da Don’s mother called out Pearl Thusi. Images: NormaMansoor/ Twitter, pearlthusi/ Instagram

Pearl Thusi is at the centre of online criticism for her controversial speech at DJ Warras' memorial service.

The actress-turned-DJ was one of the speakers at the star-studded ceremony, surrounded by industry peers and Warras' grieving family, gathered to celebrate his life and mourn his senseless death.

Real name Warrick Stock, the 40-year-old radio and television personality was shot dead on 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg.

During her speech, which she gave with her daughter Thando Mokoena by her side, Pearl alluded to having slept with her former Live Amp co-host, sharing a bizarre story about them sharing a bed.

"Warras was so afraid of missing his flight in the morning, so he insisted that we stay in the same room so that he wouldn't miss his flight."

Though Pearl attempted to frame the story as a humorous and innocent testament to their bond, her mention of Warras wanting to "cuddle" missed the mark with the public. Instead, the online community reacted with widespread outrage, viewing the story as entirely inappropriate for the occasion.

The backlash against her tribute reached a fever pitch when Norma Mansoor, the mother and manager of rapper Chad da Don, took to social media to voice her disapproval.

Mansoor, who briefly highlighted her close relationship with Warras, didn't mince her words, reflecting the anger felt by many who viewed the speech as a breach of funeral etiquette.

Sharing her feedback on her Twitter (X) page on 20 December, Norma apologised to Warras' family on Pearl's behalf, labelling her speech as an attention-seeking effort.

"I’m so, so sorry you had to hear this pathetic speech at his memorial. I’m so disgusted by Pearl and how she tried to make this about her. What she was trying to prove only she would know."

Also in her post, which included a photo of herself and the late DJ, Norma recalled the moment her son told her about DJ Warras' murder, saying the first people she thought of were his sons.

"First thing I said was, 'His boys, God no,'" she recalled.

Norma Mansoor accused Pearl Thusi of trying to make DJ Warras' death about herself during her controversial speech. Image: pearlthusi

She extended her condolences to the slain DJ's family and highlighted the love and respect he had for her and the mothers of his children.

Mansoor ended her post with a stern, "This time, Pearl, you went too far," expressing a sentiment shared by many who felt the actress had disregarded the solemnity of the occasion and the feelings of the grieving family in attendance.

A well-known figure in the industry, Norma is also a family friend of DJ Warras, and her public slamming of Pearl Thusi carries significant weight.

Her comment crystallised the public's frustration, shifting the narrative from "Pearl was just being herself" to "Pearl was being disrespectful to the deceased."

Read more of Norma Mansoor's message below.

Social media reacts to Norma Mansoor's message

Like Norma Mansoor, social media expressed both shock and disgust at Pearl Thusi's speech, claiming that her decision to share such private details in front of DJ Warras' grieving children and family was a blatant display of "main character syndrome."

BurnaBurnaBabe said:

"What she did was so unnecessary and uncouth."

sheldon_cameron was unimpressed:

"She makes everything about her. So annoying."

TheDeveloperess slammed Pearl Thusi:

"This is what she wanted, attention. She’s such an ick."

Pearl Thusi's speech at DJ Warras' memorial service was seen as "disgusting" and an attention-seeking attempt. Image: pearlthusi

MichelleNaiker was shocked:

"Of all the memories, she chose to speak this? How pathetic."

KingReeAlmighty wrote:

"Main character syndrome pushed her to say this."

MosupiOpelo added:

"Pearl honestly could've kept it to herself. Nothing might have happened; we don't know, but it was inappropriate to share that at his memorial, in the presence of his wife and kids."

Others in the comment section fiercely defended Pearl Thusi, claiming that she was simply expressing the raw, unfiltered reality of their "sibling-like" bond. And while she attempted to clear her name, her explanation did little to quiet the storm, as the public remained focused on the inappropriate timing and setting of her revelation.

