In the wake of her recent controversy, amateur internet sleuths began unearthing a list of Pearl Thusi’s alleged former partners, bringing her private history back into the public eye

The intense scrutiny regarding her romantic life was sparked by the ongoing backlash over her speech at DJ Warras' memorial service, as critics search for context behind her steamy storytelling

The actress' social media platforms have been flooded with criticism over her controversial tribute

Mzansi took a deep dive into Pearl Thusi's romantic past.

The storm surrounding Pearl Thusi continues to intensify as social media critics shift their focus from her controversial memorial service speech to a deep dive into her romantic past.

The Queen Sono actress is at the centre of online controversy over her tribute at DJ Warras' memorial, which has been labelled by the public as "inappropriate" and a desperate plea for attention.

In a classic case of "the internet never forgets," Pearl's controversial speech, in which she alluded to having slept with Warras, opened the floodgates to a viral investigation into her alleged former flames, revealing some of the men she has allegedly been with in the past.

Posted by Twitter (X) user Troll_SAfootbal on 20 December 2025, a collage of photos of Thusi and several men ignited an intense debate around her romantic life.

The five-picture mashup included a photo of Pearl with the father of her daughter, Walker Mokoena, in their heydays, as well as a snap of herself with her former lover, Robert Marawa and her daughter Thando. Thusi and Marawa were rumoured to have started dating between 2013 and 2015, going public in 2016 and later getting engaged before calling it quits a year later.

The collage also featured a cheerful photo of Pearl and singer Njelic, a cosy picture with an unknown man, and a now-viral photograph of herself and DJ Warras, which surfaced just days after his death on 16 December 2025.

Internet sleuths uncovered some of Pearl Thusi's rumoured former lovers after her speech at DJ Warras' memorial raised questions about their relationship.

While it's unclear whether Pearl dated all the men in the collage, the post was seemingly meant to cast doubt on her "just friends" narrative by suggesting a recurring pattern of high-profile relationships, effectively fueling the public's scepticism toward her recent claims of a brother-sister bond with Warras.

Furthermore, the post also hoped to mock Thusi by resurfacing her romantic history, using the memorial service backlash to paint her as a "serial dater" in the eyes of the online community.

While she suggested that she and her former Live Amp co-host merely "cuddled," the term was later used by the online community as a euphemism to describe casual sexual relationships, with critics mockingly suggesting that the word was a thinly veiled cover for a much more romantic dynamic.

See the pictures of Pearl Thusi's rumoured lovers below.

Social media weighs in on Pearl Thusi drama

The viral collage only fueled the fire as online users continued to critique Pearl Thusi's memorial service speech.

TwaRSA26 asked:

"So, Pearl Thusi decided to tell the country at DJ Warras' memorial that they once shared a bed?"

_Sandiile said:

"You will have no expectations of Pearl Thusi, and she will still manage to shock you."

hlovo_ was stunned:

"How is Pearl Thusi always on the wrong side of history? It’s actually impressive."

Mavumavu91 added:

"Pearl Thusi misunderstands society. She has no sense of self-awareness whatsoever."

Chad Da Don's mother calls out Pearl Thusi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chad Da Don's mother's scathing message for Pearl Thusi.

Reacting to the actress' speech at DJ Warras' memorial service, she expressed shock and disappointment at the controversial tribute, labelling it as "disgusting."

