Media personality Pearl Thusi took a moment to honour the memory of her long-time friend and former co-host, DJ Warras, sharing personal stories from their years working side-by-side

During her speech at the memorial service, Thusi recounted a specific story intended to bring laughter while illustrating the depth of their friendship, but the message was met with immediate confusion from the online community

Social media erupted in shock over the tribute, with many users labelling the story bizarre and entirely inappropriate for the sombre nature of a memorial service

Pearl Thusi shared a bizarre story about her time with DJ Warras.

What was intended to be a heartfelt walk down memory lane turned into a moment of intense public scrutiny as Pearl Thusi’s tribute at DJ Warras’ memorial service left social media users stunned.

The radio and TV personality was gunned down on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg, and his loved ones and industry friends gathered at his service to pay their final respects.

Taking the podium on Friday, 19 December, at the ceremony meant to honour the late DJ's life, Pearl reflected on their time working together in the entertainment industry, from hosting events to their iconic moments on Live Amp.

However, her tribute took a sharp turn when she recalled an incident where she alluded to having slept with her former co-host.

During her speech, the actress-turned-DJ spoke about having once been booked to host an event alongside Warras, where things took a bizarre turn after they returned from the show.

"We went to a Castle Lite gig that we were doing, and Warras was so afraid of missing his flight in the morning, so he insisted that we stay in the same room so that he wouldn't miss his flight, and I was like, 'Friend, no.'"

She revealed that while she was initially against the arrangement for fear of what people would think if they saw them, Warras was persistent.

"He said, 'You're my son. Don't worry, friend. We're gonna put the pillows and everything. I just want to cuddle.'"

Pearl Thusi revealed that she once shared a bed with DJ Warras to cuddle.

Reflecting on the memory, the Queen Sono star explained that her initial hesitation was quickly overshadowed by their deep, sibling-like connection, noting that Warras’ own indifference toward public opinion eventually gave her the confidence to ignore the critics.

While Pearl’s lighthearted story about their brother-sister bond drew laughter and smiles from those present in the hall, the atmosphere on social media was different, as the online community reacted with sharp disapproval to the cuddling story.

Watch Pearl Thusi's speech below.

Social media weighs in on Pearl Thusi's speech

The online community was outraged and responded to Pearl's speech with harsh criticism.

People in the comment section cited the inappropriate nature of Pearl's story and her inability to "read the room," especially for a memorial service where Warras' children and family were present. Read some of their comments below.

Gugz said:

"Awkward story to recall at a married man's funeral. Icing on top is while your daughter is rubbing your back."

Sandra B wrote:

"I’m so embarrassed on her behalf because why?"

Mbalenhle Ngema was shocked:

"Discernment, Pearl?"

Online users criticised Pearl Thusi's speech at DJ Warras' memorial service, labelling it as inappropriate.

Lelo criticised Pearl Thusi:

"But Pearl, sisi, there was no need."

noxynazo wrote:

"This is a conversation you have over drinks with close friends, not on a podium at a funeral or memorial."

Fixingthecountry argued:

"You should have let him take this to the grave."

Investigators reveal details about DJ Warras' murder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared police details about DJ Warras' brutal murder.

Investigators highlighted the dangers of the industry in which the DJ operated and shared a possible motive behind his assassination.

