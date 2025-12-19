Chilling new details have emerged suggesting that the late DJ Warras was living in constant fear for his safety in the weeks leading up to his violent death

In an attempt to safeguard himself, the media personality had reportedly secured five protection orders against various individuals who had allegedly been threatening him

As law enforcement officials intensify their hunt for the killers, Warras’ grieving family has finally spoken out, providing their first official statement on the tragedy that has shocked the nation

The police shared an important and chilling detail about DJ Warras' murder.

As the investigation into the brutal murder of DJ Warras takes a dark and complex turn, emerging reports reveal that the former Live Amp presenter spent his final weeks desperately seeking legal protection against a growing list of threats.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, revealed in a recent interview that Warras had obtained five protection orders before he was killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. The protection orders were against individuals who had allegedly threatened him before his murder.

"He had protection orders against five people who are known to us. I have those protection orders, provided by the lawyers. We believe that a price was put on his head because of the work that he was doing, trying to reclaim that building on behalf of the owner."

Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, was known for his work as a radio and television presenter during his years in the entertainment industry, and also owned a private security company.

According to Tshwaku, on the day of his murder, he had been inspecting the Zambesi House in Johannesburg’s CBD, and securing the allegedly hijacked building to ensure that people pay.

"We believe that this was a hit. Usually, in these scenarios, Warrick was doing the normal thing of securing the building to ensure that people pay. But the building hijackers saw that as him stopping their income."

DJ Warras was reportedly in fear for his life weeks before his murder and obtained five protection orders.

Briefly News previously reported on a possible motive behind the murder, linked to DJ Warras' involvement in finding solutions to reclaim hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city.

It was revealed by a source that the DJ was assassinated due to the blueprint he was working on to address the hijacking of buildings, and had upset people operating in criminal networks.

DJ Warras was shot four times by a man with dreadlocks, who approached him as he left the building. CCTV footage allegedly showed the DJ's attempt at drawing his firearm and shooting at the gunman while trying to flee, but he sadly collapsed and died.

A manhunt is underway as police investigate the murder of the late star, with several suspects already identified.

DJ Warras' family breaks their silence

In the wake of the beloved DJ and television presenter's murder, his loved ones officially broke their silence to address their unimaginable loss.

In a statement published by Briefly News, the Stock family expressed indescribable heartbreak and overwhelming shock at the nature of the DJ's murder, describing it as "senseless."

"The senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated, broken, and struggling to imagine a world without him."

Reflecting on his life and legacy, the family highlighted the man Warras was away from the spotlight: a devoted father, son, brother and uncle.

The grieving family pleaded for privacy, compassion, and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time as the investigation into Warras' murder resumes.

"They kindly ask that they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss."

