DJ Warras Murder: Business Associate Shares Possible Motive Behind His Assassination
- DJ Warras was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg
- Nicole Nelson, DJ Warras' close friend and business associate, made allegations about why he was killed
- Briefly News published a list of South African DJs who lost their lives after being gunned down
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nicole Nelson, a close friend and business associate of DJ Warras, has broken their silence following the broadcaster’s death in what is believed to be a targeted hit on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. Nelson suggested the reasons why the radio and TV personality, born Warrick Stock, was murdered in Johannesburg.
DJ Warras was fatally shot by three gunmen in Johannesburg at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre, during a property inspection. In an exclusive interview with EWN, Nicole Nelson pointed fingers at the individuals linked to the hijacked building syndicate. She alleged that the individuals were responsible for the hit and provided reasons why they allegedly targeted DJ Warras.
RIP DJ Warras: Netizen shares screenshot of final chat hinting at trouble as his quiet act of kindness emerges
Business associate suggests why DJ Warras was killed
She told EWN that in the months leading up to his death, DJ Warras had been deeply involved in finding practical solutions to reclaim hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city. According to her, this work put DJ Warras on a collision course with powerful figures who benefit from the illegal occupation of buildings.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Nelson alleged that DJ Warras was assassinated due to the blueprint he was working on to address the hijacking of buildings in Johannesburg’s central business district. She explained that Warras had upset people operating in criminal networks that, she claimed, worked alongside influential individuals within state structures.
"He ruffled the feathers of people in the underworld who co-exist with state structures," she shared.
Nelson further revealed that earlier this year, DJ Warras had been contracted to assist attorneys overseeing a hijacked building known as Zambesi House in the Johannesburg CBD. She said Warras was confident in the plan he and his team had developed to take control of the building.
Kenny Kunene warns of war with hijacked building cartels after DJ Warras' murder in Johannesburg CBD
According to Nelson, the solution they were working on posed a direct threat to the business interests of those profiting from hijacked buildings.
"He was doing it, and he had the right team backing it, and we were on an upward trajectory. We had a solution that clearly isn’t good for business, but whose business?" Nelson added.
Through his security company, Imperium Ops, DJ Warras had completed an audit of the occupants at Zambesi House and submitted a formal briefing report in July 2025, a move that Nelson believes may have sealed his fate.
Other DJs who were gunned down
DJ Warras' shooting adds to the growing number of entertainers shot dead.
Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sumbody was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022. In March of the same year, DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, was murdered.
The four suspects arrested in the murder of DJ Sumbody were also linked to DJ Vintos' murder.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za