Nicole Nelson, a close friend and business associate of DJ Warras, has broken their silence following the broadcaster’s death in what is believed to be a targeted hit on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. Nelson suggested the reasons why the radio and TV personality, born Warrick Stock, was murdered in Johannesburg.

DJ Warras was fatally shot by three gunmen in Johannesburg at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre, during a property inspection. In an exclusive interview with EWN, Nicole Nelson pointed fingers at the individuals linked to the hijacked building syndicate. She alleged that the individuals were responsible for the hit and provided reasons why they allegedly targeted DJ Warras.

Business associate suggests why DJ Warras was killed

She told EWN that in the months leading up to his death, DJ Warras had been deeply involved in finding practical solutions to reclaim hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city. According to her, this work put DJ Warras on a collision course with powerful figures who benefit from the illegal occupation of buildings.

Nelson alleged that DJ Warras was assassinated due to the blueprint he was working on to address the hijacking of buildings in Johannesburg’s central business district. She explained that Warras had upset people operating in criminal networks that, she claimed, worked alongside influential individuals within state structures.

"He ruffled the feathers of people in the underworld who co-exist with state structures," she shared.

DJ Warras' business partner shared a possible reason he was killed. Image: PSALive

Nelson further revealed that earlier this year, DJ Warras had been contracted to assist attorneys overseeing a hijacked building known as Zambesi House in the Johannesburg CBD. She said Warras was confident in the plan he and his team had developed to take control of the building.

According to Nelson, the solution they were working on posed a direct threat to the business interests of those profiting from hijacked buildings.

"He was doing it, and he had the right team backing it, and we were on an upward trajectory. We had a solution that clearly isn’t good for business, but whose business?" Nelson added.

Through his security company, Imperium Ops, DJ Warras had completed an audit of the occupants at Zambesi House and submitted a formal briefing report in July 2025, a move that Nelson believes may have sealed his fate.

