GAUTENG – Kenny Kunene has weighed in on the death of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, warning that there’s a war ongoing with the hijacked buildings’ syndicates.

The Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport made the comment after the popular TV show, radio and podcast host was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, 17 December 2025.

DJ Warras was reportedly conducting an inspection at a building near the intersection of Commissioner Street and Von Wielligh Street when he was gunned down. He reportedly received death threats a week before his murder.

Police are now searching for three men who were caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage as they fled following the shooting.

Kunene discusses hijacked buildings in Johannesburg CBD

After noting that the popular DJ owned a security company which was hired to secure previously hijacked buildings that were taken back by their owners, Kunene stated that there was a huge problem in the city when it came to illegally occupied buildings.

“I have said this numerous times. We are at war with illegally occupied buildings’ cartels/syndicates. We are at war with the hijackers of our buildings,” he said.

He added that it wasn’t just foreigners who illegally occupied these buildings, but South Africans as well.

The Transport MMC added that he believed the murder was an assassination because Stock was trying to clean up the CBD. He noted that the men specifically targeted DJ Warras, and no hawkers, who were in the vicinity, were hit by stray bullets.

Kunene explains why he always fights against hijacked buildings

Kunene, the Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, also explained that he always targeted hijacked buildings whenever he acted as the mayor. He noted that as the MMC of Roads and Transport, he was limited in what he could do, but it was the mayor who got to focus on all the portfolios and work with the different MMC’s.

“That is why I always go for these buildings, because the buildings are not just about being hijacked. They connect electricity illegally, and they connect water illegally as well,” he stated.

He expressed frustration that residents were paying more for basic services now, because those behind the hijacked buildings were earning money from the people living there, but they weren’t paying for services.

Kunene has led operations which targeted hijacked buildings in the CBD whenever he served as the Acting Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

