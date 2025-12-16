Popular South African broadcaster DJ Warras was killed in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025

More details have emerged following the shooting of DJ Warras in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Fans and entertainment peers mourned his passing, some speculated about the motive, while others praised the journalist for protecting the family’s privacy

The South African entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning again following the death of popular broadcaster DJ Warras, who was shot in Johannesburg.

The news of DJ Warras’ death comes days after the passing of rapper and TikTok star Junior King in a road accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis first reported the tragic news of DJ Warras’ death in a post on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. This was after Sol Phenduka had hinted at the death of a prominent South African in a cryptic tweet.

In her tweet, Chriselda Zozi Lewis explained that authorities were still at the scene and that the DJ’s identity would only be released once the family had been formally informed and gave consent. The post was captioned:

“A popular South African DJ has been shot dead in Johannesburg. The family is on scene as it is still cordoned off. We will mention the name once the family gives the go-ahead. More details to follow...”

Details of DJ Warras' shooting incident emerge

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that DJ Warras was shot at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg. It is believed that DJ Warras was shot and killed during a property inspection.

DJ Warras was known for fighting against hijacked buildings. It is believed, but not confirmed, that the people behind the hijacked building syndicate are responsible for the hit.

According to SAPS, DJ Warras was approached by three unknown men after parking his vehicle. The gunmen opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.

Mzansi mourns DJ Warras' death

After DJ Warras’ death was confirmed on social media, fans and entertainment industry peers paid tribute and mourned his passing. Some speculated that DJ Warras’ death was related to his business. Others applauded Chriselda Zozi Lewis for being a professional and not disclosing DJ Warras’ name for clout.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nqobelo alleged:

“Security/ VIP protection business is no different from the taxi business, or truck business, or mining business, or just about any business these days.”

@Mandz_2 applauded:

“Thank you, @Chriseldalewis 🙌, a true journalist. At least the family can first inform other family members before the internet posts pictures and all sorts of comments. May the DJ rest in peace 🕊 and family find comfort.”

@iDyanYakoNzolo remarked:

“Crazy is that today he tweeted about the police should have shot. Not knowing he would be the one to be gunned down today. Crazy world. If it’s really him. 😪”

@johny_theblessd highlighted:

“Gun violence is a problem in our country. We need reforms straight This no longer works for us.”

@Sibu_Excel declared:

“Convey the message to the president to announce crime as a national crisis.”

Other DJs who have been gunned down

DJ Warras' shooting adds to the growing number of entertainers shot dead.

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sumbody was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022. In March of the same year, DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, was murdered.

The four suspects arrested in the murder of DJ Sumbody were also linked to DJ Vintos' murder.

