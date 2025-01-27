The African Transformation Movement (ATM) had called for the state to expropriate hijacked buildings in the country

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law, which caused a furore

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said the hijacked buildings would provide relief to SMMEs and students

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE —The African Transformation Movement (ATM) President Vuyo Zungula has written to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson to appropriate hijacked buildings in the country.

Expropriate hijacked buildings: Zungula

Zungula shared a copy of the letter he wrote to Macpherson on his X account @ZungulaVuyo. In the letter, he said that the Department must prioritise the expropriation of hijacked buildings in Durban, Hillborw and other CBDs in the country. The hijacked buildings could be used for student accommodation and be repurposed for affordable spaces for Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs).

Read the letter here:

What you need to know about the Expropriation Act

South Africans discuss his suggestions

Netizens weighed in on the state expropriating hijacked buildings.

Jn said:

"It sounds like a good idea, but then what about just compensation for the owners? Some houses have been hijacked in the suburbs. The owners of the buildings and houses do not get protection from the law and the state."

Leonard Blignaut asked:

"Would that make a difference?"

Maverick said:

"Malema long advocated for this."

Shaun_SK said:

"Excellent. I submit the concept for a high-performance centre for athlete rehabilitation without medical aids or access to private facilities."

Mbudzeni said:

"You are now talking from both sides of your mouth."

EFF will defend Expropriation Act against FF Plus

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters said that it would defend the Expropriation Act if the Freedom Front Plus took the matter to court. The FF+ invited other parties to litigation against the Act.

The EFF said that the party would oppose the FF+ because it opposes any right-wing party, particularly the FF+. This is despite the EFF earlier opposing the Expropriation Act.

