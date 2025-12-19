One of the people accused of threatening and intimidating Warrick Stock has weighed in on the allegations after his murder

A woman whom DJ Warras filed a protection order against has denied that she was involved in his murder.

GAUTENG – One of the people accused of threatening Warrick Stock has denied having anything to do with his brutal murder.

Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, had a protection order filed against Sofia Khumalo and four other residents of the Zambezi building.

DJ Warras filed the protection orders a week before his murder, after he received death threats from some individuals residing at the building. The radio host and television presenter was gunned down outside the property, in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Khumalo denies any involvement in the murder

Khumalo, who is a member of the Zambezi building's residents' committee, spoke to News24 about allegations that she could be behind the hit. It's alleged that Stock was killed by those who were unhappy with his attempts to deal with the hijacking of buildings in the CBD.

Despite being accused of threatening him before, Khumalo maintained that she was innocent.

"I did not kill him. Where would I get money to kill a person, as many are claiming?" she asked.

“If I had money, I would have moved out of the building and found a better place to stay,” she stated.

She also maintained that the protection order was not only directed at her, but at other committee members as well.

DJ Warras was gunned down outside the Zambezi building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Why did Stock file the protection orders?

The popular DJ filed the protection orders after threats were allegedly made against himself, his security guards and company management, by Khumalo and others.

"These threats indicate a credible and immediate risk to life and physical safety," the court document read.

The tensions reportedly began in July 2025 after Stock’s security company was appointed to secure the building, which had been hijacked. The team were brought in to protect the property and prevent criminal elements who allegedly stopped tenants from paying rent to the building owner or paying for municipal services. It is alleged that Khumalo and the others pocketed the rent money from tenants, though she denied this claim.

"We don't collect rent. We wanted to speak to the owner of the building, not Stock," she told News24.

Raids conducted at the Zambezi building

Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety led a joint law-enforcement raid at the Zambezi building.

The raid, led by Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, followed on after the brutal murder of DJ Warras outside the property on 16 December 2025.

Authorities believe that the murder may be linked to hijacked buildings and ongoing criminal activity in the Johannesburg CBD.

