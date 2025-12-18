EFF Accuses ActionSA of Using DJ Warras Murder to Score Political Points, South Africans Disagree
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not happy with Herman Mashaba after the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock
- The ActionSA leader released a statement following the murder, calling for tough leadership in Johannesburg to tackle crime
- South Africans weighed in on the EFF's criticism of Mashaba, noting how DJ Warras felt about ActionSA and its leader
GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused ActionSA of trying to use the murder of DJ Warras to score political points.
DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was gunned down on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg Central Business District. The television presenter and radio host was inspecting a building when he was approached by at least three men and shot dead.
His murder sparked outrage across South Africa, with some politicians also weighing in on it, something the EFF was not impressed by.
EFF accuses ActionSA of exploiting the situation
Following comments made by ActionSA president Herman Mashaba about the murder, the EFF’s National Spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said that ActionSA was milking the situation for campaign purposes.
Thambo noted that Mashaba claimed to possess intelligence on criminal syndicates linked to illegal occupations, but asked why he had not handed this information over to the authorities.
He also questioned why Mashaba felt that he needed to be mayor to make a difference.
“Why is he not going to law enforcement with these records or to the Madlanga Commission? And why must he be the mayor for his vow to come true?” Thambo asked.
What did Mashaba say about the murder?
The ActionSA leader released a statement following the murder of the popular entertainment icon, saying that the ‘criminal thugs’ responsible for the murder had declared war on law-abiding South Africans, particularly those who stand up against crime.
He also maintained crime fighting efforts would not be deterred by the murder.
“If the thugs behind his assassination believe they have stopped the fight to reclaim Johannesburg’s inner city, they are gravely mistaken.”
Mashaba also called for decisive leadership in the city, stating that Johannesburg needed a tough, no-nonsense leader who would work towards reclaiming the city from illegal foreigners, drug dealers and criminals.
Thambo said this raised concerns that a criminal investigation was being repurposed for political messaging.
How did South Africans react to the EFF’s statement?
Social media users weighed in on the EFF’s issue with ActionSA, noting that DJ Warras himself spoke about Mashaba before.
Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:
“I have seen several video clips of DJ Warras in the past asking Herman Mashaba to come and join him in Johannesburg to fight the illegal hijackings of buildings. Not even once did he ever ask the EFF or Julius to join him.”
Bubu Bubu added:
“Warras himself, in one interview, mentioned ActionSA is his candidate party to govern Johannesburg. EFF, my party, let’s let them own him.”
Matome Mathekga agreed:
“Warras is the one who reached out, not the other way around. EFF is bitter that Mashaba is gaining popularity as a result.”
Bheka Ozzie Sythura stated:
“Let’s be honest, Mashaba has been the most vocal about these issues. He has been talking about Joburg challenges for a while now. EFF was part of the problem when Malema said illegals must find ways to enter SA.”
Aabidah Habibah recalled:
“But Warras spoke highly about Mashaba and said he would vote for Mashaba to be Mayor of Joburg.”
Mxolisi Ngwetsheni agreed:
“DJ Warras himself was a confessed ardent supporter of Herman Mashaba's style of governance, characterised by bravery in dealing with hijacked buildings.”
