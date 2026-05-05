South African TikTok creator Tay Ayee had Mzansi talking on 30 April 2026 after going live on TikTok to eat sushi with atchaar. He was using chopsticks to dip his sushi straight into a bucket of atchaar.

Tay Ayee posts content on his page, matching food with atchaar. Images: Tay Ayee

Source: TikTok

South Africans flooded the comment section with approval, and many said the combo looked genuinely delicious.

Mzansi gives sushi and atchaar its flowers

The pairing might sound unusual to some, but South Africans were not shy about their feelings. Commenters said the young man might actually be onto something real. Many said the flavour combination made total sense to them.

The tangy heat of atchaar against the freshness of sushi had people curious enough to want to try it themselves. Some even said they felt like they were missing out. South Africans in the comments were not dragging him at all. They were hyping him up and saying it could be their new go-to meal.

See the combo in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the unusual food combo

@A.myth💋 commented:

“This is basically sushi and mango kimchi. 😭”

@Sona said:

“Basically, he is eating fish rice and atchaar. 🔥”

@IceDrippy Gh★sty€ noted:

“It kind of looks good, though.”

@l-l-e-l-o 👁👄👁 commented:

“Hai! I’m judging everyone who says it’s not bad. 😭”

Lesego wrote:

“I never thought I’d ever be rage baited like this on the internet like this.”

B.M said:

“I yelled ‘sies’ then actually thought about it. You might be on to something special.”

Source: Briefly News