The Democratic Alliance has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Zimbabwe, exposing big ideological differences within the GNU

The party argues the engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa signals tacit support for a government it accuses of entrenching authoritarian rule

The DA also says the ANC’s stance risks undermining regional stability and worsening migration pressures in South Africa

DA MP Ryan Smith (left), Zimbabwe President Ernest Mnangagwa and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Images: Parliament website and @PresidencyZA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA -The Democratic Alliance’s response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Zimbabwe has highlighted sharp ideological differences with the ANC on foreign policy, governance, and regional diplomacy.

Ramaphosa’s unofficial visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private farm on Sunday drew strong criticism from the DA, which interpreted the engagement as signalling the ANC’s tolerance for authoritarian leadership in the region.

DA releases statement criticising Ramaphosa's visit to Zimbabwe

In a statement, DA International Relations spokesperson Ryan Smith MP said the ANC’s approach to Zimbabwe reflects a foreign policy that favours “the African fraternity of despots and dictators” over democratic principles and human rights.

The party argued this stance stands in contrast to its own position, underscoring a growing ideological divide within South Africa’s Government of National Unity.

The DA pointed to Zimbabwe’s controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill, which critics say could extend presidential powers and enable Mnangagwa to remain in office longer. It also referenced recent arrests of opposition figures linked to protests against the proposed changes, arguing that these developments received insufficient attention from Pretoria.

Zimbabwe's political elite captures at the engagement

Smith further questioned the reported presence of businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei at the meeting, figures often described by critics as politically connected elites in Zimbabwe.

The party linked the ANC’s diplomatic posture to wider regional consequences, arguing that Zimbabwe’s democratic backsliding contributes to migration pressures affecting South Africa.

While the Presidency characterised the engagement as a routine “in-person catch-up between neighbours,” the DA says its reaction underscores a fundamental split with the ANC on how South Africa should engage with governments accused of democratic erosion in the region.

DA leader calls Ramaphosa's trip dodgy

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis was not as impressed by Ramaphosa's trip, bluntly calling it 'dodgy.' Hill reacted to the visit on his @geordinhl X account where he shared a tweet from Zimbabwean publication ZimLive, which shared a video of Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Ramaphosa was accompanied by two alleged Zimbabwean tender magnates, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo. Chivayo later praised Ramaphosa as Africa’s gentle giant.

Zimbabweans protest against Mnangagwa's re-election

Previously, Briefly News reported that Zimbabweans in South Africa took their displeasure to the streets over the election results two years ago. Scores of unhappy Zimbabwean nationals planned a march to their embassy in protest of the election results. This came after the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa clinched victory in the highly controversial elections on Saturday, 26 August. Delays, internet restrictions and reports of intimidation against voters and government critics marred the elections.

Source: Briefly News