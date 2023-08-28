The Zimbabwean election results have caused an upset, with many Zim nationals in SA vowing to take to the streets in protest

Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected as president after securing over 52 % of the votes in the polls

Elections observers have questioned the validity of the results, with many reporting incidents of voter intimidation

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PRETORIA - Zimbabweans in South Africa are taking their displeasure over the election results to the streets. Scores of unhappy Zimbabwean nationals are planning a march to their embassy in protect of the election results.

Zimbabweans in SA plan to march to the embassy in protest of the contested election results. Image: Jekesai Njikizana & John Wessels

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa clinched victory in the highly anticipated elections on Saturday, 26 August.

President Mnangagwa garnered over 52% of the vote, beating opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who only received 44%, eNCA reported.

Observers question credibility of Zimbabwean election results

Delays, internet restrictions and reports of intimidation against voters and government critics marred the elections. Voting had to stretch into a second day after presidential ballot papers ran out and ballots were delivered late at some polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Foreign observers have questioned the election results' credibility, casting doubt that the elections were indeed free and fair, News24 reported.

The SADC has not endorsed the elections, claiming it fell short of meeting regional standards.

Netizens doubt Zimbabwean election protest's efficacy

Below are some comments:

@tseka_vincent said:

"South Africa can't change the Zimbabwean elections, they must go and protest in Zimbabwe."

@fireman_bongani asked:

"Aren't they a little too late for that?"

@ByronNicholas questioned:

"But did they go back to vote? I don't understand."

@mahlako08044209 added:

"Did they vote, if not let them keep quite."

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to challenge Zimbabwe's election results

Earlier, Briefly News reported that allegations of fraud from the opposition have marred Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the recent elections.

The 80-year-old re-elected head of state received 52.6% in the polls, beating Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who got 44%.

Chamisa is not taking the defeat lying down, and on Sunday, 27 August, rejected the results, claiming that they were false, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News