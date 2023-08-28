Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election is causing an upset globally

The opposition, Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the election results and accused the ruling Zanu-PF of fraud at the polls

Mnangagwa has denied that the elections were rigged and has challenged his accusers to take their case to the courts

HARARE - Allegations of fraud from the opposition have marred Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the recent elections.

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected Emmerson Mnagagwa's re-election. Image: Cynthia R Matonhodze & JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

Source: Getty Images

The 80-year-old re-elected head of state received 52.6% in the polls, beating Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who got 44%.

CCC's Nelson Chamisa rejects Zim election results

Chamisa is not taking the defeat lying down, and on Sunday, 27 August, rejected the results, claiming that they were false, eNCA reported.

Chamisa declared:

"We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised [that] Mnangagwa has been declared a leader,"

Mnangagwa challenges detractors to go to court

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has rejected the accusation that the elections were rigged and challenged anyone questioning the results to take their fight to the courts.

Reuters reported that two groups observing the elections claimed police raided their data centres and arrested volunteers and staff, rendering them unable to verify the results independently.

Netizens dispute Zimbabwean elections results

Below are some comments:

@nmaher36 commented:

"When the crocodile serves his forty-year term, try again... Mugabe 2.0."

@SnothiZitha added:

"I am sure he has the evidence this time. Unlike 2018 when he was ill-prepared."

@BishiAmon1 said:

"Change is coming. We still have HOPE."

@J4_Janet claimed:

"This guy tries shem. But ZanuPf is a mafia organization. Common sense will never work with those ones."

Experts warn of post-election violence in Zimbabwe

In a related story, Briefly News reported that according to Dr Tinashe Sithole, a political analyst and researcher, the possibility of violence occurring in Zimbabwe after the election outcomes cannot be dismissed.

The official announcement from the country's electoral commission declared the re-election of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, these results have been rejected by opposition parties, who claim that the elections were manipulated.

