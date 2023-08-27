Zimbabwe's elections have come to an end, and Zanu PF emerged victorious over Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)

The ruling party has been in power since the country's independence in 1980, and Emmerson Mnangagwa is now rest assured of five more years in power

The people had many opinions about the re-election of Zimbabwe's second-ever president Emmerson Mnangagwa

The road to the Zimbabwe elections is over. The country's citizens headed to the polls, and people were supposed to let their voices be heard.

The 2023 Zimbabwe election result shows ZANU PF won over CCC with an increase of voters from the last elections and more than half of the country's voters. Image: Alexander Joe /Zinyange Auntony

There was a lot of controversy during the elections as some claimed that the process was not free and fair. Despite any red flags, the results show Zanu PF people shared their reactions.

Zimbabwe's Elections Commission releases results

Emmerson Mnangagwa walked away victorious from Zimbabwe's 2023 elections. The politician took power in a coup against Robert Mugabe.

Now, Mnangagwa is due to run for a second term. According to TimesLIVE, Zanu PF won by 52%. The ruling party's voter numbers increased from five years ago from 51.44%, while Chamisa got even fewer votes from 45.07%.

How close was the Zimbabwe presidential election result?

ZANU PF's main opposition, the CCC, won 44.5% of the presidential vote. The result comes after people were delayed at voting stations.

South Africans react to Zanu-PF's narrow defeat

Many people thought Zimabwe's election results were fascinating. While most were focused on how Zanu PF received the majority, and some people focused on the small margin of the victory.

Katlego Blessing noticed:

"So the votes for Zanu PF increased from 51.44% to 52,6."

Nyiko Maluleke was not pleased:

"Day light robbery, he knows how to manipulate the system remember, he was working for Robert Mugabe."

@jbreezythahulk said:

"I really don't like you, I didn't vote for you! I don't believe in you or your party!"

@TheRealNinoNex wrote:

"SADC says the voters are rigged Mr President."

@SouthElections commented:

"Redeem what’s left of your legacy by bowing out with some dignity. Deep down, you’ll always know they don’t want you & you’ll treat them with contempt. The people have suffered enough. SADC sacrificed enough Let the people determine their destiny without you. Kwanele!"

Bongani Bongani Mahungela argued:

"Most of you dont realise that 52% its a sign they nearly lost the election."

Election researchers' Zim expulsion sparks allegations of democracy under siege

Briefly News previously reported that a team of researchers' time in Zimbabwe abruptly ended when they were forcibly expelled from Harare by the country's authorities on Thursday, 17 August.

Good Governance Africa (GGA) tweeted that its CEO, Chris Maroleng, and his team were in the country to do election-related field research ahead of the highly anticipated elections.

The organisation has accused the ruling Zanu-PF government of bullying and anti-democratic behaviour in the wake of the researchers' deportation.

