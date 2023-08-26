Zimbabwe's latest elections have been a hot topic as people anticipate which party will win between Zanu PF and CCC

The ruling president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been accused of not running the elections freely and democratically

Despite some delays, the results of the 2023 elections are coming in, and Nelson Chamisa's CCC made traction in the Matabeleland region of Zimbabwe

HARARE - The elections in Zimbabwe have made headlines as the world anticipates results. The neighbouring country has had one ruling party, ZANU PF, since its independence in 1980.

Zimbabwe Elections 2023 results show CCC won Bulawayo, the second largest city, and Mzansi peeps reacted to the results.

The 2023 elections come after Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in a coup against Robert Mugabe. During election time in 2023, some major hiccups had people questioning whether the opposition CCC had a chance.

CCC wins Zimbabwe's 2nd largest city

Briefly News reported that Zanu PF took an early lead in the elections. The ruling party is led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is looking to serve a second term as president.

eNCA reported that CCC proved popular in the Bulawayo region as they won all 12 seats.

Zimbabwe 2023 elections riddled with controversy

Despite the results coming in, Zimbabwea's election season has been a stormy one. The elections had a rocky start, as people were not able to vote on the first day.

Some researchers who tried to evaluate whether the elections were unfair were kicked out of the country during the investigation.

SA discusses implications of CCC Bulawayo win

People commented that they were pleased that Bulawayo citizens were able to choose who they wanted. Others argued that the majority results are what matters.

Netizens congratulated CCC on their victory.

Sabelo Tom Mpanza said:

"They won on the city of Bulawayo not on the Entire country. Zanu PF is still leading heavily on rural areas."

Khanyisile Mkhize added:

"We are happy for our brothers and sisters. Great job to those who voted."

Fattel Yaz commented:

"Well done Mr Chamisa."

Godwill Makandire wrote:

"After ZEC tried to disqualify them to participate. What a win."

Sbonelo Zwidekalanga wrote:

"I am very happy, Good news .. also here in SA we expected a change."

