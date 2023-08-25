An Eastern Cape man attempted to scam the Road Accident Fund (RAF) by falsely claiming over R2 million for a hit-and-run injury

A forensic investigation revealed that he had actually been injured while intoxicated from a fall

South Africans say Mzwandile Msutwana was just unlucky because many other people have gotten away with similar crime

NEW BRIGHTON - An Eastern Cape man thought he could get a massive payday by scamming the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Eastern Cape man, Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana, was convicted of trying to scam the Road Accident Fund of R2.2 million. Images: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana, 56, tried to claim over R 2 million from RAF by claiming he was injured in a hit and run.

EC man lied about how he got injured

In 2021, Msutwana claimed that he was knocked over by an unknown driver on Madikane Street, New Brighton, in Gqeberha.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela says the fraud convict hired lawyers and lodged a more than R2.2m claim with the RAF in June 2022, reports TimesLIVE.

After picking up on a few red flags, the forensic investigation division of the RAF referred the matter to the serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks. Msutwana's hospital records were probed, and it turned out that he was injured after he fell while intoxicated.

Man gets fined for lying in RAF claim

According to IOL, Msutwana was found guilty of fraud and was given a R100 000 fine or five years’ direct imprisonment.

Half of the fine amount was suspended for three years. Msutwana opted for the fine and agreed to pay the money in monthly instalments of R1 000.

He was also ordered to pay R3 000 after sentencing.

South Africans share their thoughts on the fraudster's case

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi saId:

"He is not the first one, unfortunately, a lot have done so for years and got paid. Unfortunately for him, he got caught "

Nkosi Menzi said:

"Doctors know if you had a fall or were knocked by a car unless u work with scammer doctors and lawyers. Otherwise, don't try it. There will be investigations before you receive your payout. You will end up in jail not worth it."

Alfred Akanyang said:

"Hahahaha, next time mpinchi at least you tried. Kunzima mmata. Any trick can do. Hard luck."

Sarah Pietrangeli said:

"Very lenient sentence. He should be locked up. A thief is a thief."

Zorrho Magoveni said:

"He was just caught unlucky so, but many get away with it. What about the lawyers who were representing him."

