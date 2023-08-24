Zimbabwe's eagerly anticipated election was off to a rocky start, leading to a second day of voting

Citizens in 40 wards were left unable to vote after ballot papers were delivered very late to many polling stations

The election was marred not only by these delays but also by the country's first-ever internet restrictions during an election

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

HARARE - Zimbabwean citizens are in for another day of voting after unprecedented delays struck the much-anticipated election on Wednesday, 23 August.

The Zimbabwean government has extended the elections after voting stations experienced delays. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli & Mkhululi Thobela

Source: Getty Images

Eager voters went out to the polling station in droves to mark their “X” on the ballot papers, but many were left with nothing but disappointment. While the voting stations were open, poles in 40 words Only received ballot papers well after they opened.

The logistical delay resulted in a presidential notice being issued allowing voting to be extended until Thursday, 24 August, SABC News reported.

Zimbabwe restricts internet

The delayed delivery of ballot papers isn't the first inconvenience caused during the election. The southern African country reportedly restricted internet access on and before the election day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to Surfshark's internet shutdown tracker, the country degraded internet access in the build-up to and during the election, making it Zimbabwe's seventh internet restriction since 2015. However, it is the first time Zimbabwean authorities restricted the internet during an election.

Zimbabwean election delay criticised

Below are some comments:

Might Kayoba asked:

"Useless Zimbabwe, every election has a different story. How can ballot boxes arrive after 12:00 and mainly in opposition strongholds."

Anneline Mathiba criticised:

"A crime to humanity."

Michael Mkandawire claimed:

"Rigging daylight. ZEC had 5 full years to prepare for these elections. Only to drop a bomb last minute."

Liberty Lee Paul added:

"Zanu-PF is in control of everything in Zimbabwe so we can't have free and fair elections."

Cloudius Makwara Chiweshe speculated:

"Rigging strategy and ZEC work together with Zanu-PF. Shame on you."

Alaster Ndlovu said:

"The regime is in panic mode."

ZANU-PF accused of anti-democratic behaviour

Earlier, Briefly News reported a team of researchers' time in Zimbabwe abruptly ended when they were forcibly expelled from Harare by the country's authorities on Thursday, 17 August.

Good Governance Africa (GGA) tweeted that its CEO, Chris Maroleng, and his team were in the country to do election-related field research ahead of the highly anticipated elections.

The organisation has accused the ruling Zanu-PF government of bullying and anti-democratic behaviour in the wake of the researchers' deportation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News