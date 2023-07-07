EFF leader Julius Malema has offered to bus Zimbabwean nationals home so they can vote in Zimbabwe's upcoming elections

Malema called on Zim citizens scattered across the world to fix their country by voting

Millions of Zimbabweans fled the embattled country in the face of political and economic instability

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The much anticipated Zimbabwean elections are around the corner, and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is willing to lend a helping hand.

EFF leader Julius Malema called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora to return home and participate in the Zim elections. Image: Guillem Sartorio & Loredana Sangiuliano

Source: Getty Images

Malema that his part was willing to help get Zimbabweans home so that they can participate in the elections, Newzroom Afrika reported.

Malema calls for Zimbabweans to participate in their country's elections

The reb beret leader called on Zim nationals in the diaspora to make the journey home and make their mark on the ballot paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many Zimbabweans have fled to South Africa and other countries due to political instability and economic uncertainty.

Malema said that the power to change the political and economic challenges facing the country by actively participating in the elections, SABC News reported.

South Africans agree with Julius Malema

Below are some comments:

@PrinceS74582528 claimed:

"Only Zanu PF is allowed to openly campaign, and it is the only party that has a voter's roll already. Not even free transport can change people's minds."

@misumuzi_4 said:

"If I were a Zimbabwean, I wouldn’t even bother wasting my own money to travel from SA to Zimbabwe just to vote for already predetermined election results."

@dumi_mkhabela agreed:

"As they should and elect a new governor for a better life."

@RabalaoMzi speculated:

"Sadly they are not interested, life is good for them in SA."

@simaxis commented:

"BS, where are they going to get the money from? These busses will charge you fares, and EFF will get a cut out of it, most probably."

EFF’s Julius Malema threatens to publicly shame leaders who fail to sell Gala tickets and organise buses

In another story, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants the party's leaders to pull their weight ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration.

Malema has threatened to bar leaders from attending the birthday bash at the FNB Stadium this month if they do not fulfil their end of the bargain.

According to News24, the Red Berets leader stated during a press conference at the Uncle Tom community hall in Orlando, Soweto, that leaders who failed to complete necessary tasks before the birthday bash would be publicly shamed and barred from attending the festivities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News