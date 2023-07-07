EFF leader Julius Malema wants to make sure party leaders are pulling their weight and following directives

Malema threatened to publically shame leaders who failed to organise busloads to the 10th anniversary bash

South Africans have mixed reviews about the EFF leader's decision to punish party members

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants the party's leaders to pull their weight ahead of the 10th anniversary celebration.

EFF leader Julius Malema does not want party leaders to attend the birthday bash if they fail to follow his directives. Images: Alet Pretorius, Michele Spatari & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Malema has threatened to bar leaders from attending the birthday bash at the FNB Stadium this month if they do not fulfil their end of the bargain.

Julius Malema wants regional leaders to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets

According to News24, the Red Berets leader stated during a press conference at the Uncle Tom community hall in Orlando, Soweto, that leaders who failed to complete necessary tasks before the birthday bash would be publicly shamed and barred from attending the festivities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In January, Malema issued a directive to EFF leaders from MPs, provisional and regional leaders to organise busloads of EFF supporters who will attend the birthday bash.

The EFF expected over 3 000 busloads from all across the country, but only 1 324 buses have been confirmed, according to TimesLIVE. Malema also expected leaders to sell seats for the gala dinner, and failure to do so would result in the same punishment.

The EFF is expected to release names next Tuesday.

South Africans react to the EFF's directives

@TheGoodNews002 said:

"Such dictatorship, I feel sorry for poor Ndlozi, who has wasted his career trying to please Malema. Did Jimmy Manyi meet the criteria, where are his buses? Malema is running EFF like his spaza shop, with no respect for other leaders at all. “Bring a bus, or you are banned from my rally.”

@BlueNip said:

"Reminds me of primary school PTA cake sale demands..."

@LeoH5621 said:

"Yeah, I don't care EFF lost me when he said they want to hide money. Can you imagine what these clowns would do if they ever had power?"

@Quevilicious said:

"Imagine this kind of dictatorship running the Country. Malema lost the plot, or he is very exposed now. Mugabe died, and he will never multiply!"

@GregorFeig said:

"I hated being shamed for not selling school raffle tickets!"

@MdloziniSifiso said:

"EFF is a Ponzi scheme. Jimmy Manyi got an MP seat after half a second he joined the party. Poor regional leaders have to skip through hoops and ask for prayers from Malawian Prophet to do a Jimmy Manyi lol ku radical ndiyakuxelela."

@jason_kelder said:

"My opinion: The EFF is not a political party, it is a Corporation, and Malema is the Chair. The EFF voters are unpaid volunteers, and EFF Parliamentarians Are middle management ‍♂️ question is he who owns the “shares” owns the Corporation."

EFF releases 5th album during FNB Stadium listening session ahead of 10th-anniversary celebration bash

Briefly News previously reported that in anticipation of the Economic Freedom Fighters' much anticipated 10th anniversary bash, the red berets had released its fifth album.

Fighters, the media and musicians descended on FNB Stadium for a private listening session where Jazz Hour Volume 5 was dropped on Wednesday, 5 July.

The album hosts a collection of songs reminiscent of the struggle days and echoes the music that Umkhonto weSizwe soldiers listened to at exile camps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News